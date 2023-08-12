Tito Trinidad Honored with Mosaic in San Juan

Former professional boxer Félix “Tito” Trinidad was honored with a masterful mosaic unveiled by the Municipality of San Juan. The 20-foot-tall by 20-foot-wide artwork depicts a young Tito early in his career as a professional boxer, marking the 30th anniversary of his first world championship victory. The mosaic was created by plastic artist Roberto Biaggi and his art collective Robi Design and was placed on a reinforced concrete wall near Cupey Alto, where Trinidad’s family still resides. Trinidad, who retired in 2008 with a record of 42 wins and three losses, including 35 knockouts, expressed his gratitude for the honor. The unveiling ceremony was attended by political figures, fans, and fellow boxers. Trinidad’s father, trainer, and manager, Don Félix, reflected on his son’s career and the pride he felt seeing his image immortalized. The mosaic will serve as a lasting tribute to Trinidad’s legacy in both Puerto Rico and the world of professional boxing.

