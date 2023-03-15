Atletico Torrenova – Sora which took place in the morning leaves me sufficient minimum margin for another match in the neighboring areas which, between prohibited away games, lack of ultras movements and fans already seen at work this season, individual in Tivoli-Sorrento of Serie D group G. Unfortunately, secondly, this too is inexplicably forbidden to the Sorrentine ultras so that in the away sector, to one side of the covered grandstand, only the players and managers will take their seats.

It’s been several years since I’ve had the chance to see the Tiburtini at home so, at least, today I can fill this gap. Moreover, after several relegations, the team had ended up in the slums of the First Category but thanks to the ownership and a fan base that has always been constant and “mangy” in following and supporting it over the years, it has grown up to precisely the D series.

The amarantoblu take their place in the same rostrum as the visiting executives but on the opposite side, settling down on the balcony where they display the patches HOLY PIRACY e 1919 CREW with a drum in the middle to dictate the timing of the choruses. At the choreographic level they wave two beautiful flags in the other part and then, during the first fraction, they are the authors of a fairly good support with various more or less intense choruses, although the match on the pitch does not unlock and Tivoli is desperately looking for difficult salvation points against the Campanians second behind the leaders Paganese. Yet the gap is not so visible on the pitch, so the ultras try in every way to support Tivoli with a good dose of clapping to accompany the chants, but it goes on to rest at 0-0.

In the second half they try to increase the choral intensity, the banners always remain high and two more banners are added; the choruses are more prolonged, even if some pauses are noticed, but they are good at masking everything by resting their voices and whistling in moments when the visiting team attacks.

There aren’t many actions on the pitch, especially local brands, so the 0-0 final against the second in the standings is more than good for the returning coach Colantoni and the players, it’s more than good even if the standings remain worrying: third from bottom in the standings, Tivoli with the last one behind by just four points and the safety zone at one point, with a swarm of teams competing for it. It was not against Sorrento that the points of salvation had to be collected, so the draw is welcome, which at the end of the game, the fans greet by applauding and inciting their players. It was all very nice and interesting, just a pity that due to a dull management of public order, it was not possible to witness the same good confrontation in the stands.

Marco Gasparri