I sons by Tiziano Ferro and Victor Allen they will not have an Italian passport. To declare it is the same singer from Latina, for years now in Los Angeles where he moved for work and where he created his family. There are those who choose to have their baby born in America, so that he has it double citizenship: see Chiara Ferragni and Fedez’s eldest son, Leone Lucia, 4, who was born in West Hollywood County in Los Angeles and lives with his parents and little sister Vittoria in Milan. And there are those who, on the other hand, seem to want to close the accounts with Italy, not so much from an emotional point of view as bureaucratic.

Becoming a parent is not a walk in the park

In our country, in fact, because of his sexual orientation he could not have become a father (if not by adopting his children abroad or entrusting himself to a surrogate mother in a foreign country) and it is precisely this that led him to choose to live in Usa, as he explained to Vanity Fair in an old interview. “I will not give my children an Italian passport because excludes my husband“Explains Ferro in a long interview with Rolling Stones on the occasion of the launch of the new single, born from the collaboration with Brunori Sas and Dimartino, included in the album”Our world” It is entitled “The splendid life“. Splendid as it can be that of the two men, who at the beginning of 2022 fulfilled their dream of becoming parents, when little Margherita and Andres, born last year, entered their lives. The 42-year-old Italian artist talks to the magazine between music and personal life, also revealing a few more details about his own parenting experience shared with her husband and on how this path, impossible in Italy for homosexual couples, was instead possible in the United States, but not without difficulty: “In 2019 I started a long journey to have Margherita and Andres, it was certainly not a walk in the parkI can’t tell you which road, but the truth is that any road is hard, ”he tells Rolling Stones.

A right in the middle

Ever since the announcement of the arrival of the children, Tiziano Ferro had insisted that theirs privacy it would have been protected as much as possible and so it was. It is not known, for example, the procedure followed by the Ferro-Allen spouses to become a father, although it is known that in America same-parent couples do not encounter the same difficulties that, instead, occur in Italy, where adoption is also granted. only – with very rare exceptions – in couples made up of a man and a woman. And it is precisely this discriminatory and conservative position that prompted the singer-songwriter not to proceed to give his children an Italian passport: “Today, if I want to let my children into Italy, I know they would right to half of the parental supervision, even if there are two people who can take care of them – continues the 42-year-old -. If they’re sick, only I can go to the ER because my husband Victor Allen it does not appear in the passport, which is an aberrant thing ”. The Lazio artist does not mince words to define a condition, that of homosexual parents, especially non-biological parents whose legal ties with children are not recognized, which unites his family with many others in our country. We have also told about this situation several times in our channel, with the testimonies of common families, such as that of Margherita Pardo, and more “famous” families, such as the Papà per Scelta or, even recently, of Luca Trapanese.

“Beyond the agreement or disagreement, the morality, a sense of guilt built at the table, I have always thought that my rights take nothing away to those of others – adds Ferro -. Then when this thing takes a face, which is that of your children, that’s when it hurts you. For this reason I have not yet made them an Italian passport even if they are entitled to it. Maybe I’ll do it later, or they will. In fact, to let them in with an Italian passport they would only have disadvantages, while as Americans I am calm. I know that if I come on tour, Victor can take care of them … It may seem stupid, but instead it makes me suffer to die for, ”he concludes.