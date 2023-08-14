Home » Tk ichta for United. Varane decided the win over Wolverhampton
Sports

Tk ichta for United. Varane decided the win over Wolverhampton

by admin
Tk ichta for United. Varane decided the win over Wolverhampton

Fernandes opened up the header action, who sent a deep m into the box for Wan-Bissaka, against whom the goalkeeper S ran to the side. The defender of the home team took a center in front of an empty goal and Varane made the only save with his head from close range.

On the other side, the account of Onana, who came from Inter Milan as a replacement for United’s long-time number one De Gea, struck.

Coach Gary ONeil had a sleepless start on the Wolverhampton bench, he only confirmed the tinct of the team last year just before the start of the season after the sudden resignation of Mr. Julen Lopetegui.

English football league – 1st round: Manchester United – Wolverhampton 1:0 (76. Varane).

Anglick Premier League

1st round 14/08/2023 21:00

Assemblies:
Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez (46. Lindelf), Shaw Casemiro, Mount (68. Eriksen), Antony (77. Pellistri), Fernandes /C/, Grenache (68. Sancho) Rashford (88. McTominay).

Assemblies:
S Semedo, Kilman /C/, Dawson, Aït-Nouri (77. Good), Nunes, J. Gomes (88. Kalajdi), Lemina Neto, Sarabia (63. Hwang Hi-chan), Cunha (77. Silva).

Nhradnci:
Henderson Maguire, Dalot, Martial.

Nhradnci:
Bentley T. Gomes, Doherty, Traor, Hodge.

lut cards:
17. L. Martinez, 44. Shaw

lut cards:
27. Lemina, 35. Aït-Nouri, 69. P. Neto, 90+7. O’Neil (trainr)

Rozhod: Hooper Long, Holmes

Poet divk: 73 358

Pejt na on-line report

KLUBZVRPSB1.Newcastle11005:132.Brighton11004:133.Manchester City11003:034.Arsenal11002:135.Crystal Palace11001:035.Fulham11001:035.Manchester United11001:038.Brentford10102:218.Tottenham10102:2110.Bournemouth10101:1110.Chelsea10101:1110.Liverpool10101:1110.West Ham United10101:1114.Nottingham10011:2015.Everton10010:1015.Sheffield United10010:1015.Wolverhampton10010:1018.Luton10011:4019.Burnley10010:3020.Aston Villa10011:50

See also  NBA, first quarter with no shots and no points for LeBron James: it had never happened

You may also like

Andy Murray named in Great Britain’s Davis Cup...

Monaco have acquired Swiss midfielder Zakaria from Juventus

Cremonese and Sampdoria in the round of 32...

Hütter-Club Monaco brings Swiss Zakaria

Derek Jeter Returns to Yankee Stadium for Old...

2023 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch...

The signings of Girona already pay

ten years after Gareth Bale’s €100m move, that...

Nîmes and Martigues neutralize each other at the...

Chelsea have made the Ecuadorian the most expensive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy