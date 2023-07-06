TMP Group and Wilson Italia will collaborate in view of the second edition of the Bnl Italy Major Premier Padel – Sport Marketing News

Everything is now ready at the Foro Italico in Rome for the awaited second edition of Bnl Italy Major Premier Padel, internationally considered among the four most important padel events in the world. Also this year the tournament will be held in the Capital from 8 to 16 July and for the first time it will be in the formula “combined”, or with women and men on the draw who will play at the same time in such a way as to involve even more the millions of fans of this sport. throughout the event TMP Group, tech-media company listed on the segment Euronext Growth Milan of Borsa Italiana and specialized in the design and development of communication strategies, advertising, digital marketing and hybrid events with high technological content, will play a leading role in the digital and social communication of the event.

In detail, TMP Group will work closely with Wilson Italia, a well-known international manufacturer of sports equipment and official partner of the tournament. A solid partnership, the one between TMP Group and Wilson Italia, dating back to the opening of the latter’s Italian social channels about a year ago. Since then TMP Group has contributed to the promotion of Wilson products and to the enhancement of the brand and its recognition in the sector, starting from the success achieved in 2022 with the first edition of theItaly Major Premier Padel.

Which player of reference in the sector of “Major Sporting Events”, this year the TMP Group team has therefore returned to Rome for an even more far-reaching operation to better promote Wilson products. The activities planned for the Italy Major Premier Padel follow what has already been achieved by the company alongside Wilson Italia in the month of May, again at the Foro Italico in Rome, for the edition of the “records” of the 80th International Tennis BNL of Italywhere two units of the Company – le vertical divisions”Digital” e “Media Production” – have worked to achieve a broad content and media coverage of the event, as well as comprehensive and engaging on a global level.

«The collaboration with Wilson Italy, which for the second consecutive year will lead us to work in synergy to offer fans of the world of padel engaging “digital” media coverage, is truly inspiring – declares theCEO of TMP Group, Roberto Rosati – Thanks to our long experience in video production and in the management of social channels, we are in fact able to capture the atmosphere and enthusiasm that surround sporting events of international importance, and then disseminate them to the public through quality contents that are able to transmit even outside the energy of the most important moments. All while guaranteeing an interactive experience that allows the involvement of enthusiasts even when they cannot be physically present at the single event, in such a way as to make them experience digital emotions as strong as the “live” ones».

