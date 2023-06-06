TMW – Salvation playoff, does the League change its decision? The Mapei Stadium track reopens

Does the seat of the play-off between Spezia and Verona change? At first, in fact, it seemed that the Dacia Arena in Udine could be the stadium chosen by the Serie A League for Sunday evening’s match. This decision came after the candidacy of three other possible locations such as Reggio Emilia, Lecce and Florence. In the last few hours, however, the League is thought to be rethinking the venue for the play-off after the controversies that have arisen since yesterday evening (the last one, the one from the mayor of La Spezia) and the lack of satisfaction on the part of both clubs: in fact reopened the Mapei slope, which had been excluded for reasons of public order. Expect updates in the next few hours.