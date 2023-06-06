Home » TMW – Salvation playoff, does the League change its decision? The Mapei Stadium track reopens
Sports

TMW – Salvation playoff, does the League change its decision? The Mapei Stadium track reopens

by admin

Does the seat of the play-off between Spezia and Verona change? At first, in fact, it seemed that the Dacia Arena in Udine could be the stadium chosen by the Serie A League for Sunday evening’s match. This decision came after the candidacy of three other possible locations such as Reggio Emilia, Lecce and Florence. In the last few hours, however, the League is thought to be rethinking the venue for the play-off after the controversies that have arisen since yesterday evening (the last one, the one from the mayor of La Spezia) and the lack of satisfaction on the part of both clubs: in fact reopened the Mapei slope, which had been excluded for reasons of public order. Expect updates in the next few hours.

See also  Mbappé, three goals in two games: it is he who pushes France towards an encore after Russia 2018

You may also like

Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna, it’s the fifth Scudetto final

Bundesliga: LASK dismisses coach Kühbauer

Giorgio Furlani CEO of Milan: who is the...

Karim Benzema commits to Saudi Arabia

Fiorentina, the news from training before the Conference...

Fousek and Ujfaluš in the center of Prague...

Conference League: final with West Ham, Fiorentina dreams...

Athletics: Weißhaidinger full of energy for the start...

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek will face...

Table Tennis Athletic Exhibition Dawning Style All People...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy