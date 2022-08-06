It all started with a wound that still hurts: “My father left when I was one year old. After the dark years I want to make the last jump with Palermo. I kept the messages from friends on my phone after the promotion to B”
Like all those who have seen the worst of life, Matteo Brunori does not hesitate to tell it by looking the interlocutor in the eyes. And what’s worse for a child than being abandoned by one of the parents, so small that he doesn’t remember his face and voice today? “I was a year old when my father left. Together with my mother he worked in the restaurant business in Brazil, where I was born. Then they no longer got along and he disappeared. Never seen again. Mom took me back to Italy, to Bastia Umbra, where her father lived ”.