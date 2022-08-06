Like all those who have seen the worst of life, Matteo Brunori does not hesitate to tell it by looking the interlocutor in the eyes. And what’s worse for a child than being abandoned by one of the parents, so small that he doesn’t remember his face and voice today? “I was a year old when my father left. Together with my mother he worked in the restaurant business in Brazil, where I was born. Then they no longer got along and he disappeared. Never seen again. Mom took me back to Italy, to Bastia Umbra, where her father lived ”.