To be honest, I won't say I'm scared, but I am concerned

To be honest, I won't say I'm scared, but I am concerned

Despite a rough start to the game, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic once again demonstrated his immense talent, contributing 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds to the Nuggets victory. His presence on the pitch, both as a player and as a leader, was fundamental.

“To be honest, I won’t say I’m scared, but I am concerned,” Jokic said of Game 4. “Because on the other side is LeBron [James], and he is capable of doing everything. We’ll come here with the same mindset, same focus, and I think he’ll put us in a situation to win a game.”

