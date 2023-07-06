To Berrettini the derby with Sonego

Matteo Berrettini won the derby against Lorenzo Sonego after a challenge that lasted between one interruption and another three days (started on Tuesday 4th July and finished on Thursday). In the first round of the men’s singles at Wimbledon, the third round of the “Grand Slam” of the season, held on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the player from Rome, number 38 in the world, defeated the Piedmontese, number 42 of the ATP ranking, col score of 6-7 (5) 6-3 7-6 (7) 6-3.

Musetti beats Munar and goes to the third round

Lorenzo Musetti passes the second round without major problems of the Wimbledon tournament. The 21-year-old Tuscan, 14th seeded, won with a score of 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 on the Spanish Jaume Munar, number 109 Atp. Next opponent for Musetti the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, seeded 17th. Instead, it will be the French Quentin Halys (success over the Australian Aleksandar Vukic in three sets) to face Jannik Sinner in the third round.

Outside Matteo Arnaldi

Beaten instead Matteo Arnaldialso engaged in the continuation of a first round. The Sanremo player did not complete the comeback against Roberto Carballes Baena, n.57 of the ranking, who won his first match at Wimbledon. The Spaniard completed 6-7 (0) 6-3 6-4 6-4 the match interrupted at 3-2 and service in favor of him in the fourth. Carballes Baena will face Holger Rune, number 6 in the world.

