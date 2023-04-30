To build the temple of Chinese youth sailing events, the 9th Meisha Education National Youth Sailing League sets sail in Shenzhen- Chinadaily.com

China Daily, April 30th. On April 30th, the 9th Meisha Education National Youth Sailing League set sail at the Wanhang Wave Riding Camp in Shenzhen Dapeng New District, starting a new year’s voyage. A total of 309 small sailors from 27 units across the country participated in the Shenzhen race, and the number of participants broke the historical record of Shenzhen hosting the race. At the opening ceremony, representatives of the 27 participating units waved their flags and entered the arena, and then Meng Yang, the event promotion officer of Shenzhen Station and Meisha sailor, announced the opening of the event under the witness of all event participants. With the raising of the signal flag on the shore, 27 parent volunteers raised the flags of 27 participating units on the shore to cheer for the young sailors leaving the port one after another.

Reward Excellence Motivate Progress

The Meisha Education National Youth Sailing League was founded by the China Sailing Association in 2015. It is one of the highest level sailing events for youth in the country. The event has far-reaching significance for the popularization and development of youth sailing. In the past eight years, the competition has gradually developed and grown, and more than 60 young sailors from various local associations and clubs have formed teams to participate in the competition.

Meisha Education has supported the development of youth sailing and the National Youth Sailing League for eight consecutive years since 2016, helping thousands of young sailors grow up. At the opening ceremony, Liu Weidong, vice chairman and secretary-general of the China Sailing Association, and Zhang Jiwen, vice chairman of the China Sailing Association and CEO of the Meisha Education Department, jointly named the male and female Meisha contestants who ranked first in the 2022 China Sailing Association Little Sailor Points Ranking ——Feng Ziteng and Zhang Feier from the Meisha voyage team presented the Meisha Education Fund to reward the outstanding achievements of the young sailors in the past year.

The development of Meisha Education National Youth Sailing League is inseparable from the support, guarantee and service of each competition area. At the opening ceremony, representatives of Meisha’s young sailors and team representatives selected the best competition area and excellent competition area for the 2022 competition for each team. Medals were awarded, Xiamen station was awarded the best competition area, and Shenzhen station and Suzhou Wujiang station were awarded excellent competition areas.

Huang Yishao, secretary-general of Shenzhen Sailing and Windsurfing Association, Zhang Yufeng, parent of Xiamen Rock Club, and Wang Guangfa, coach of Song of the Wind, were the representatives of the competition area, parents and coaches who supported and accompanied the growth of young sailors. Champions of all levels in the finals will be awarded pilot shirts, which can be worn by young sailors in this year’s competitions.

Zhang Yufeng, the parent of Meisha, said that the Meisha pilot shirt is not only an encouragement and affirmation to young sailors, but also a spur and encouragement to them. “Raise the sails and open a new world. As children grow up, sailing opens up a new world beyond textbooks and family life for children. In the process of getting along with nature and in a big loving family, they Not only have I learned how to overcome difficulties and fears, but also how to pass on love and support and encourage each other. I am very grateful to have such a platform for children to learn sailing.”

Chen Xinran, who was awarded the Mesa pilot shirt, said: “It is a great honor for me to receive the pilot shirt. This is also an encouragement for me to participate in the competition for the eighth year. I can still recall the moment when I participated in the Meisha race in Sanya and won the championship. Since then, I have been pursuing and improving. The advice I want to give to all my partners is ‘happy sailing’, treat sailing as a fun and hobby, and don’t take immediate achievements too seriously.”

To build the temple of Chinese youth sailing events centered on children

In its ninth year, the Meisha Education National Youth Sailing League further strengthens and highlights the themes of “youth” and “education”. Through richer activity design, it pays attention to the physical and mental health and overall development of sailing teenagers, improves the experience of young sailors, and increases cooperation with various The interaction between participating clubs and schools aims to make the event a platform for youth sailing education and exchange. Liu Weidong, vice chairman and secretary-general of the China Sailing Association, said: “In the past nine years, both the scale of the event, the competition level of young sailors, and the ability of various organizations to run the competition have all greatly improved, laying a solid foundation for our continuous pursuit of innovation. It has a good foundation. In the ninth year, we have highlighted the concept of running a competition centered on children and made many small innovations. I hope that the young sailors can feel the new excitement.”

The number of participants in this event broke the historical record of the event hosted by Shenzhen. Among the 309 participating young sailors, nearly 200 were OP young sailors. Liu Weidong said that there are more and more years of sailing, which is the result of long-term accumulation, “Mesha Race has been in its ninth year this year, from dozens of boats in the first race of the first race, dozens of ignorant white boys As of today, 27 participating units and 309 sailors have participated, which shows that in the past eight years, the level of youth sailing training and overall competition has been continuously improved. This has laid a solid foundation for the development of youth sailing in the future, and also let us see Meisha It is hoped that the event will become the temple of Chinese youth sailing in the future.”

Zhang Jiwen, vice chairman of the China Sailing Association and CEO of the Meisha Education Department, expressed his expectations for the development of youth sailing under the promotion of the competition and the competition. Zhang Jiwen said: “The key to the healthy and sustainable development of sailing is marketization. At this stage, the Meisha competition The first step of development is to cultivate the youth sailing market. It is hoped that with the Meisha race as the starting point, local cities will hold youth sailing events on a regular basis every weekend, so as to attract more and more young people to participate in sailing, and provide opportunities for the Chinese youth sailing market. Accumulate a wider participation and consumption population, and promote the long-term development of the sailing industry.”

Shenzhen, where the event is held, is one of the leading cities in the development of sailing sports in China. According to Huang Yishao, secretary-general of the Shenzhen Sailing and Windsurfing Association, more than 20,000 young people participate in sailing training every year in Shenzhen, and more than 50 schools have started sailing. Entering the campus courses gradually formed the characteristics of sailing youth sports, driving the consumption of related industries to nearly 500 million, and playing an active role in the development of Shenzhen’s sports industry.

He Jingwei, Deputy Director of Dapeng New District Nan’ao Office, Huang Chunsheng, Senior Director of Dapeng Management Bureau of Shenzhen Ecological Environment Bureau, Li Xiaohuan, Executive Committee Member of China Sailing Association and General Manager of Shenzhen Wanhang Yachting Club, Han Jingting, Director of Media Department of China Sailing Association, Zhang Min, Section Chief of the Sports Section of the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen Dapeng New District, Qiao Zhen, Deputy Director of the Competition Department of the China Sailing Association, and Zheng Qizhen, Chairman of the Shenzhen Sailing Association Council, witnessed the opening of the event.

This event is sponsored by China Sailing and Windsurfing Association, and undertaken by Shenzhen Sailing and Windsurfing Association, Shenzhen Dapeng New District Water Sports Association and Shenzhen Wanhang Sailing Sports Culture Development Co., Ltd. Co-organized by Dapeng Yacht Club, Langqi Yacht Club, and Langqi Zhanyunhai Seaside Resort Hotel, Shenzhen Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Shenzhen Dapeng New District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Shenzhen Ecological Environment Bureau Dapeng Administration, Shenzhen Supported by Dapeng New District Nan’ao Office.

Attached is the list of winners of the Mesa Pilot Shirt:

OP Men Qingdao Pilot Sailing Club Chu Songwen

Liu Yuechen of OP Ladies Nanjing Wind Sailing Club

TOPPER4.2 Men’s Team Xiamen Rocky Sailing Club He Jiawei

Ma Yuye, Shenzhen Meisha Bilingual Team, TOPPER4.2 Women’s Group

TOPPER5.3 Men’s Team Xiamen Stone Sailing Club Chen Nan

TOPPER5.3 Women’s Team Shenzhen Meisha Bilingual Team Li Yinuo

ILCA4 men’s team Shenzhen Vanke Meisha Academy Chen Jiahan

ILCA4 Women’s Group Nanjing Wind Sailing Club Chen Xinran

