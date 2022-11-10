Today the partnership starts: until 20 June 2024 all direct subscribers to Dazn will have direct access to the Digital Edition of the Rosea. Just one click

A tight thread now connects the live streaming platform, which shows our Serie A in full, and not only that, to the newspaper that has been telling Italians about sport for 126 years. Dazn and have chosen to walk together and create a special partnership: it is a perfect “TV-daily combo” for fans. Until 30 June 2024 direct Dazn customers will be able to activate the “Gazzetta Digital Edition” at no additional cost. A simple and intuitive online operation is enough, not only for those who subscribe to the sports entertainment platform from now on, but also for the thousands who have already done so. All this, in fact, without adding an extra euro.

Starting today — The General Director of the Gazzetta, Francesco Carione, announced the agreement: “We are happy with this special partnership between two companies that tell the same world with equal passion and competence – he said -. From now on, sports fans will have access to a more complete and detailed service: they will be able to switch from viewing live events and Dazn programs to reading news and insights from the first Italian sports newspaper, in digital version ”. The CEO of Dazn, Stefano Azzi, clarified that behind this agreement there is an old love, very widespread in Italy, for news on pink paper: ” has always been part of the fan’s ritual. From the coffee break in the morning by browsing the news to the updates of the transfer market. The agreement with Gazzetta is that we strongly wanted to strengthen our bond with the fans who will be able to follow our sporting events and keep up to date on the latest news, in a simple way, with a click “. See also Ahan Tongshan Cup, Gu Zihao beats Xu Jiayuan, Chinese chess player wins the 16th championship_match_match_Japan

How to activate — For DAZN customers, in fact, just click on dazn.com/gazzetta and follow a few small steps. Once on the page with your credentials, you can “redeem” a code via email. Then from there the user will be directed to the link https://abbonamenti.gazzetta.it/dazn/ for the activation of our Digital Edition. You will therefore have the right to the newspaper, the Sportweek magazine, the specials in digital format, also accessible through the app. The pink will also be in fashion in the “news” section which will be integrated into the Dazn app: in addition to the in-depth analysis of the journalists themselves on the live streaming platform now present in 200 different territories, a selection of Gazzetta contents will also be clearly visible. A complete integration, in short: it is the viewer who becomes the reader, following the same great love.

November 10, 2022 (change November 10, 2022 | 00:58)

