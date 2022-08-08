On August 8, the TEAM CHINA China National Team Licensed Product Launch Conference, a subsidiary of the Equipment Center of the State Sports General Administration, was held in Beijing.

Sun Weimin, director of the equipment center, officially announced that Interstellar Light (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. has become the first batch of companies to join the TEAM CHINA franchise plan, the first batch of licensed commodity manufacturers, and released the first TEAM CHINA “222 nanometer wave disinfection instrument” to the society.

The TEAM CHINA brand plan has received extensive attention and strong support from all walks of life since its release.

Up to now, the brand has a cooperative team consisting of 10 sponsoring companies and 1 franchise operating company, of which the franchise operating company has recently completed the signing of 9 manufacturers and distributors.

In order to further expand the brand influence and allow the public to feel the sports spirit and national glory at close range, the Equipment Center of the General Administration of China launched the TEAM CHINA franchise plan in 2021.

After intensive preparations and inspections in the early stage, with the confirmation of licensed manufacturers and distributors, TEAM CHINA licensed products will also be released one after another in the near future.

This time, Interstellar Light (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. joined the TEAM CHINA franchise program as a licensed commodity manufacturer, which is a new starting point for the cooperation between the TEAM CHINA franchise program and enterprises. On the one hand, Interstellar Light (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. has been paying attention to and supporting the development of Chinese sports for a long time, injecting scientific and technological strength into Chinese sports, and ensuring the safety and health of national team athletes.

During the Tokyo Olympics and Beijing Winter Olympics, Interstellar Light (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. provided a large number of disinfection equipment for the Chinese national team security camp, adding epidemic prevention protection for the national team athletes, showing the responsibility and responsibility of the enterprise.

On the other hand, TEAM CHINA will also be committed to working with professional teams to jointly develop new technology products of the TEAM CHINA brand, promote the common development of the brand and products, and encourage more groups to share the honor with the national brand. (TEAM CHINA)

