Home Sports To lose weight train at this time |
Sports

To lose weight train at this time |

by admin
To lose weight train at this time |

If you want to #lose weight you need the right #workout. Just as it is important to train at the most effective moment of the day.

⏰ The body is regulated by an “internal clock” that coordinates our #physiology. Therefore, if we can align the functions of the body with the activities of the day, we can increase the benefits.

📝 A recent #scientific study * has underlined that the best time to train when you want to lose weight is the late morning (compared to the late afternoon): in fact, in this time slot there is a better expression of the genes (which have the task of transform #fat into energy) and a higher metabolic rate.

🌀 Let’s be clear: the study doesn’t want to be limiting but on the contrary to remind us of the role of biorhythm and hormones in training.

Photo: Marta Baffi

workout workout to lose weight

See also  Two foreign aids go home on holiday!Shenhua's all-China class competes in the final 4 rounds of goal training teenagers

You may also like

More trouble for Barcelona

The University of Genoa at the Ocean Live...

Qatar Airways is Global Partner of Formula 1...

Scattered considerations on the new SF23 — Sportellate.it

8 – #sixteenwomen do you say omega 3...

The most spectacular mountain flowers

Trilix, 2 new versions of the Moto Parilla...

If we have found the square? Most likely...

Virtus Segafredo alongside Bimbo Tu

Turin-Cremonese on TV and streaming: where to watch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy