If you want to #lose weight you need the right #workout. Just as it is important to train at the most effective moment of the day.

⏰ The body is regulated by an “internal clock” that coordinates our #physiology. Therefore, if we can align the functions of the body with the activities of the day, we can increase the benefits.

📝 A recent #scientific study * has underlined that the best time to train when you want to lose weight is the late morning (compared to the late afternoon): in fact, in this time slot there is a better expression of the genes (which have the task of transform #fat into energy) and a higher metabolic rate.

🌀 Let’s be clear: the study doesn’t want to be limiting but on the contrary to remind us of the role of biorhythm and hormones in training.

Photo: Marta Baffi

Related