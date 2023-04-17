to the top of Swiss ice hockey

In their childhood, Raphael and Daniela Diaz lacked the money for expensive hockey equipment. They still make it to the top and shape Swiss hockey.

The playground between the block of flats and the ice rink: this is where Daniela and Raphael Diaz’s careers began. Dominic Steinmann for NZZ

“A lot has changed here,” says Raphael Diaz, as he and his sister Daniela go to the playground of the Letzi school in Zug. As he speaks, two boys bang a football against the crossbar of a small goal in front of the school. Daniela, 40, and Raphael Diaz, 37, grew up here in the Herti district of Zug. Between the school building and the ice rink of EV Zug. Where prefab buildings line up next to each other. Where the names of migrants are on the mailboxes. Names like Diaz. Not those of international commodity groups.