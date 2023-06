According to the Apulian edition of Il Corriere dello Sport, Happycasa Brindisi is working on the confirmations of Ky Bowman and Andrea Mezzanotte.

The talented point guard averaged 11.8 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 24 minutes last season, while the forward averaged 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 43% on three-point shooting.

As for Bruno Mascolo, the exit clause from the agreement signed last summer expires tomorrow.

