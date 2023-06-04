Tobias Bayer eleventh at Dauphine opener

The Austrian professional cyclist Tobias Bayer sprinted to eleventh place at the start of the Criterium du Dauphine. Frenchman Christophe Laporte secured victory on the first stage after 158 kilometers around Chambon-sur-Lac.

Like Bayer, Felix Großschartner finished 31st at the same time as Laporte. Gregor Mühlberger and Hermann Pernsteiner finished 44th and 51st, respectively 15 and 22 seconds behind. Patrick Gamper lost 10:43 minutes and did not finish 113th.

On Monday, at the end of the 167 kilometers from Brassac-les-Mines to La Chaise-Dieu, there is a four-kilometre climb to over 1,000 meters. The stage race, which also includes Danish Tour de France titleholder Jonas Vingegaard, ends on Sunday in Grenoble.