Tobogganing: Koller gets off the double seater

He was “able to fulfill several dreams at the same time,” said Koller. “We were embedded in a very professional system, it was a great time with many successful chapters, for which I am incredibly grateful.” With Steu as Obermann, the athlete from RV Halltal was the overall World Cup winner in 2020/21 and won the Olympic bronze medal last year in doubles and silver with the team relay.

In addition to a total of ten World Cup victories, Steu/Koller also has two World Championship bronze medals in 2019. Steu/Koller made their World Cup debut in 2014 after two gold medals at the Junior World Championships. With the team relay there was also gold in 2020 at the European Championships and 2021 at the World Cup. And already in 2018 in Pyeongchang, Steu/Koller came fourth and just missed an Olympic medal. The team experienced a serious setback after winning the European Championship three years ago, when Steu suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in a training fall and the winter ended prematurely.

“We have achieved a lot, but also got to know the downsides. Today’s success will be long forgotten the day after tomorrow,” said Koller. “You’re driven most of the time, you can hardly catch your breath.” The past season in particular cost a lot of energy and substance. Therefore, due to the lack of motivation, he would focus on his professional future. “I would like to complete an apprenticeship and then work in my father’s saddlery. But before that, I would like to let the last decade sink in calmly. I will continue to be connected to the toboggan family,” said Koller.

Tax with Kindl in the future

“Steersman” Steu also gave his ex-partner Rosen. “We experienced and lived through a lot together over many years, it was a great time that gave and will give me a lot,” said Steu. In the meantime, he too was no longer sure whether he would continue – until the opportunity arose to try it together with Kindl. According to the Austrian Toboggan Association (ÖRV), the first test runs took place in La Plagne at the end of March. “It’s definitely an exciting thing,” said Steu.

Dietmar Recker



Kindl sees the start in the doubles as an “additional opportunity and enrichment” that could also help him in the singles. He was world champion twice in 2017, and he also won European Championship gold last year. There were two silver medals at the 2022 Olympics. “I’ve been in the business for a very long time, so an additional stimulus is never bad,” said the 34-year-old. “It’s clear that the two tracks shouldn’t come at the expense of my single-seater campaign, in the event of overloading, the single-seater has priority.”

The ÖRV also hopes for that. “Wolfi is extremely professional, has a clear plan and ambitious goals,” said head coach Christian Eigentler about Kindl. He is pleased that a solution has been found for Steu that looks very promising. “We will give them the best possible support and have high hopes for each other.” According to the FIL racing calendar, the upcoming World Cup season will start in Lake Placid from December 7th to 9th, after which it will continue to Whistler. The Austrians want to start ice training in October.