«Today I wanted to tell you like this»- Corriere TV
by admin
The former footballer on Instagram after Vieri announced his divorce from his adventure companions

In a video on Instagram Lele Adani shows up wearing an orange Bobo TV sweatshirt and says: «Football is our comet». The former footballer breaks his silence after that Vieri has announced his divorce from his adventure companions: Cassano, Ventola and, indeed, Adani.

On the matter Fabrizio Corona also spoke who spoke of “economic and power problems and also some resentment” at the basis of the farewell. Now the video of Adani, wearing the sweatshirt from the well-known show on Twitch: «We must hold on tightly to her wake and be guided by her magic. Today I wanted to tell you like this. Long live football” concluded the former footballer

November 4, 2023 – Updated November 4, 2023, 8:05 pm

