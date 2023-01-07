Home Sports today is flag day in Reggio Emilia
today is flag day in Reggio Emilia

today is flag day in Reggio Emilia

The Fanfare of the Scuola Pupils Marescialli dei Carabinieri yesterday walked the streets of the historic center and performed marches and hymns in Piazza Prampolini, a happy anticipation of today’s event to celebrate the birth of the Tricolor

Reggio Emilia, 7 January 2023 – The music from the Fanfare of the Carabinieri opened the celebration of the Anniversary of the birth of First Tricolor. Yesterday, the anticipation of the celebrations scheduled for today saw the Fanfare of the Scuola Pupils Marshals of the Carabinieri parade playing in the streets of the center of Reggiodeparting at 17.30 from the Valli theater to Piazza Prampolini where he proposed a series of marches and hymns, in the presence of the Prefect Iolanda Rolli and the Provincial Commander Colonel Andrea Milani.

The opening in music with the Fanfare of the Carabinieri was the ‘acronym’ of the celebrations, promoted by the Municipality of Reggio, which today celebrate the anniversary of the birth of the First Tricolor. It starts with the opening ceremony at 10 in Piazza Prampolini with flag raising and national anthem. The Reggio civic guard was present, in historical clothes, with the other military posts in a joint force company which, in addition to the Arma, will see the Guardia di Finanza, the Navy and the Air Force.

At 10.45 the demonstration moved in the Sala del Tricolore (admission possible by invitation only), with the intervention of the mayor Luca Vecchi e the delivery of the Italian Constitution to delegations of Intercultural Associations belonging to the Mondinsieme Foundation. Next stop at 11.30 at the Valli theater (reservations closed on Wednesday), where in addition to the mayor, Giorgio Zanni (Province president), the governor Stefano Bonaccini and Luca Ciriani, minister for relations with Parliament, will take part. The ‘lectio magistralis’ will be held by Andrea Riccardi, professor and founder of the community of Sant’Egidio, an association that defines itself as “lay people of the Church”. Conclusion with the fanfare of the carabinieri.

But today there will also be other appointments for the celebrations of the birth of the Italian flag. The Museo del Tricolore in piazza Casotti 1 will be open from 11.30 to 18, continuous hours, guided tours available until 16. For children, still at the Museum, at 15.30 there will be the workshop 6-12 years ‘Three colors for a flag’.

The reenactment historic ‘Napoleon and the Tricolor, the most mature Italian city for freedom’, with extras and actors who will recall the Napoleonic encomium, will always be held today in the Sala del Tricolore, at 3, 3.30 and 4 pm. Reservations: https: //bit.ly/NapoleoneedilTricolore. At 17.30, again in the Sala del Tricolore, the concert ‘Harmonies of the homeland of the flag’, a tribute to the memory of Professor Giovanni Marzi with the Città del Tricolore Philharmonic.

Finally, tomorrow at 17, in the Sala del Tricolore, ‘Festive songs around the Tricolore‘ with the Children’s Choir of the Parma Musicale Association; Asia Marcassa voice, Roberto Barrali piano, Beniamina Carretta conducting.

