Today on TV, a family friendly for Juventus. Inter challenge Salzburg

The start of the new season is approaching and the Serie A clubs continue their preparation with various friendlies, useful for putting minutes in the legs and for testing the new signings. At 18.30, on DAZN and Sky Sport Summer, the kick-off of the traditional Juventus family friendly, which every year allows fans to see the black and whites up close.

Inter will also be on the field, who will play against Salzburg in a friendly match at 19.00. Also in this case the race will be broadcast live on DAZN and Sky Sport.

18.30 Juventus A-Juventus B (Friendly) – DAZN, SKY SPORT SUMMER

19.00 Salzburg-Inter (Friendly) – DAZN, ZONA DAZN, SKY SPORT FOOTBALL, SKY SPORT

