Home » Today on TV, a family friendly for Juventus. Inter challenge Salzburg
Sports

Today on TV, a family friendly for Juventus. Inter challenge Salzburg

by admin

The start of the new season is approaching and the Serie A clubs continue their preparation with various friendlies, useful for putting minutes in the legs and for testing the new signings. At 18.30, on DAZN and Sky Sport Summer, the kick-off of the traditional Juventus family friendly, which every year allows fans to see the black and whites up close.

Inter will also be on the field, who will play against Salzburg in a friendly match at 19.00. Also in this case the race will be broadcast live on DAZN and Sky Sport.

18.30 Juventus A-Juventus B (Friendly) – DAZN, SKY SPORT SUMMER
19.00 Salzburg-Inter (Friendly) – DAZN, ZONA DAZN, SKY SPORT FOOTBALL, SKY SPORT

See also  Surbiton Trophy: Dan Evans into second round with win over James McCabe

You may also like

Backpack for the winner of the tennis US...

Shanghai Haigang Dominates with 5-0 Victory, Shandong Taishan...

Naples, Osimhen’s agent arrived on retreat. Double scenario:...

One dead after riots by Croatian fans in...

Analyzing Vlatko Andonovski’s Role in the USA’s World...

Tribute to Berlusconi, ‘president always in the heart’...

France Defeats Morocco 4-0 in Quarter-Finals of 2023...

The coup de force of Mathieu Van der...

Canadian Open: Caroline Wozniacki wins comfortably on return...

Czestochowa beat Limassol at home for the start...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy