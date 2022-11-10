Home Sports Today’s Derby comeback James: I’m almost 38 years old and don’t care what others say – yqqlm
Original title: Today's derby comeback James: almost 38 years old and doesn't care what others say

On November 10th, Beijing time, after today’s shooting practice, the Lakers star LeBron James was interviewed by reporters.

The Lakers have had a poor record this season, and James’ individual performance has also fluctuated. Talking about the criticism from the outside world, James said: “Please, I will be 38 years old in 2 months. To be honest, at my age, I really don’t care what other people say, because those things are no longer important.”

In the first 10 games of the regular season, the Lakers’ offensive efficiency was poor. In this regard, James said: “Our offense sometimes plays well, sometimes we don’t play well, we have been learning from each other. Until now, we are still solving the starting lineup, the lineup on the court at the last moment, and how to match it on the court, etc. question.”

“Yeah, we’re still trying, still learning from each other, trying to be the best we can be on the court,” James continued. “Obviously, we have to do better.”

According to the schedule, the Lakers will play against the Clippers today. James confirmed that he will be back today. James did not play in the last game against the Jazz due to a sore left foot.

“The only way to help me recover from my foot injury right now is to rest,” James said. “But I’m not going to rest too long. I’ll make an assessment every day. I’m going to play against the Clippers today, and whether I play back-to-back depends on my feeling.”

So far this season, James has averaged 36.1 minutes per game, handing over 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals.

The Lakers suffered a 3-game losing streak. The current record is 2 wins and 8 losses, ranking 14th in the Western Conference. (jim)

