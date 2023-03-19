New extraction today, Saturday 18 Marchfor the Superenalotto: in today’s competition there were no 6s or 5+1s. Il Jackpot for the next competition he climbs so he has reached the quota 71.4 million euros. The last winning sextuplet was achieved on 16 February, when 90 players shared the record Jackpot of 371 million by purchasing a 5 euro share on the Sisal Systems Notice Board.

This the winning combination of today Saturday 18 March 2023:

35 – 37 – 43 – 47 – 69 – 73

Numero Jolly: 16

Number Superstar: 47

The quote

Superenalotto

Points 6: 0

Points 5+: 0

5 points: 20 win €14,498.41

Points 4: 992 win €313.45

Points 3: 33,424 win 27.06 euros

Points 2: 477,867 win 5.77 euros

Superstar

6SB points: 0

Points 5+SB: 0

5SS points: 1 wins 362,460.25 euros

Punti4SS: 4 win 31,345 euros

3SS points: 288 win 2,706 euros

2SS points: 3,277 win 100 euros

1SS points: 20,100 win 10 euros

0SS points: 41,502 win 5 euros

Second Chance 50 Euros: 171 win 8,550 euros

Second Chance 3 Euros: 25,786 win 77,358 euros

WinBox 1: 3,346 win 83,650 euros

WinBox 2: 320,600 win 651,162 euros

Lotto and 10eLotto

Here is the extraction of the numbers of the Lotto of today Saturday 18 March 2023

BARI 20 – 63 – 79 – 29 – 53

CAGLIARI: 6 – 47 – 1 – 66 – 83

FIRENZE: 67 – 80 – 15 – 74 – 62

GENOVA: 28 – 29 – 33 – 7 – 8

MILANO: 66 – 77 – 44 – 61 – 84

NAPOLI: 61 – 71 – 64 – 41 – 67

PALERMO: 37 – 5 – 29 – 57 – 1

ROMA: 61 – 77 – 28 – 27 – 37

TORINO: 78 – 13 – 49 – 8 – 43

VENEZIA: 60 – 78 – 75 – 52 – 23

NATIONAL: 61 – 62 – 16 – 45 – 36

10eLottotoday’s winning numbers Saturday 18 March 2023:

1 – 5 – 6 – 13 – 15 – 20 – 28 – 29 – 37 – 47 – 60 – 61 – 63 – 66 – 67 – 71 – 77 – 78 – 79 – 80

Gold number: 20

Double gold: 63