New extraction today, Saturday 18 Marchfor the Superenalotto: in today’s competition there were no 6s or 5+1s. Il Jackpot for the next competition he climbs so he has reached the quota 71.4 million euros. The last winning sextuplet was achieved on 16 February, when 90 players shared the record Jackpot of 371 million by purchasing a 5 euro share on the Sisal Systems Notice Board.
This the winning combination of today Saturday 18 March 2023:
35 – 37 – 43 – 47 – 69 – 73
Numero Jolly: 16
Number Superstar: 47
The quote
Superenalotto
Points 6: 0
Points 5+: 0
5 points: 20 win €14,498.41
Points 4: 992 win €313.45
Points 3: 33,424 win 27.06 euros
Points 2: 477,867 win 5.77 euros
Superstar
6SB points: 0
Points 5+SB: 0
5SS points: 1 wins 362,460.25 euros
Punti4SS: 4 win 31,345 euros
3SS points: 288 win 2,706 euros
2SS points: 3,277 win 100 euros
1SS points: 20,100 win 10 euros
0SS points: 41,502 win 5 euros
Second Chance 50 Euros: 171 win 8,550 euros
Second Chance 3 Euros: 25,786 win 77,358 euros
WinBox 1: 3,346 win 83,650 euros
WinBox 2: 320,600 win 651,162 euros
Lotto and 10eLotto
Here is the extraction of the numbers of the Lotto of today Saturday 18 March 2023
BARI 20 – 63 – 79 – 29 – 53
CAGLIARI: 6 – 47 – 1 – 66 – 83
FIRENZE: 67 – 80 – 15 – 74 – 62
GENOVA: 28 – 29 – 33 – 7 – 8
MILANO: 66 – 77 – 44 – 61 – 84
NAPOLI: 61 – 71 – 64 – 41 – 67
PALERMO: 37 – 5 – 29 – 57 – 1
ROMA: 61 – 77 – 28 – 27 – 37
TORINO: 78 – 13 – 49 – 8 – 43
VENEZIA: 60 – 78 – 75 – 52 – 23
NATIONAL: 61 – 62 – 16 – 45 – 36
10eLottotoday’s winning numbers Saturday 18 March 2023:
1 – 5 – 6 – 13 – 15 – 20 – 28 – 29 – 37 – 47 – 60 – 61 – 63 – 66 – 67 – 71 – 77 – 78 – 79 – 80
Gold number: 20
Double gold: 63