Original title: Today’s selected 6 games analysis: St. Pauli’s away victory at Hammarby’s home victory

Sunday 003 Japan Professional League Shonan Ocean VS Sapporo Consadole

Shonan Ocean has achieved 6 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses in the league this season, ranking 13th in the standings. In the previous game, Shonan Ocean faced Iwata Joy away from home and lost to the opponent with a score of 0-1. Shonan Marine is without a win in 3 consecutive games, and only got 2 draws and 1 loss.

Sapporo Consadole ranked 14th in the standings with 5 wins, 10 draws and 8 losses in the league this season, including 2 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses in away games, and the away performance was poor. In the last game, Sapporo Consadole faced Nagoya Whale at home and drew with the opponent with a score of 2-2. Recently, they have not won 5 games in a row, only 2 draws and 3 losses, and the state is very sluggish. .

The Asian index initially gave Shonan Ocean -0.25, and the three data in the European index did not fluctuate much. In the historical confrontation, Sapporo Consadole and Shonan still want to remain unbeaten in recent confrontations, and neither side is very good in terms of ranking and status. There is a big gap, this game is optimistic that the two sides will shake hands and make peace, and Sapporo can at least remain unbeaten.

Prediction: Handicap: 1:1 1:2

Sunday 006 Korea Professional League Jeonbuk Hyundai VS Ulsan Hyundai

Jeonbuk Hyundai got 13 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses with a record of 13 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses. A total of 31 goals were scored and 21 goals were conceded, with an average of 1.29 goals and 0.87 goals conceded per game. Jeonbuk Hyundai has always been the dominant team of the Korean K League, but in recent years, it has encountered a strong challenge from Ulsan Hyundai, and the situation this season is even more severe. Although the state of Jeonbuk Hyundai seems to have become more and more stable before, and the points gap with Ulsan Hyundai is gradually decreasing, it was unexpected that they lost to Gangwon FC in the last round. Now, with only about a quarter of the regular season remaining, Jeonbuk Hyundai is still 6 points behind Ulsan Hyundai. Although it is said that there will be a championship play-off, if the regular season is too far behind, I want to play in the play-off. It will be very difficult to achieve a counterattack again in China, so this battle of Tianwangshan is particularly important. I believe that Jeonbuk Hyundai's desire to win will definitely be very strong. Ulsan Hyundai has been anticlimactic in recent seasons, often leading the regular season, but inexplicably collapsed in the championship play-off stage and eventually missed the league championship. This season, Ulsan Hyundai has been leading for a long time in the regular season, and the lead is now as much as 6 points. Especially if they lose this game, their lead will be directly reduced to 3 points, so the prospect of the championship will become blurred. In terms of data, Jeonbuk Hyundai was initially given the handicap, and the market adjusted to Ulsan Hyundai handicap, but the market is high, and the European index is also consistent with Jeonbuk Hyundai. This game is playing at home, and Jeonbuk Hyundai is playing Ulsan Hyundai. Still have experience, this game is optimistic that Jeonbuk Hyundai can make a difference at home again. Prediction: Handicap: 1:1 2:1 2:2

