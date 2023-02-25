Original title: Today’s Football Prediction Analysis Hoffenheim VS Borussia Dortmund Vizsla VS Benfica

Hello everyone, I am Brother Gong and I will bring you two game analysis today.

015 Hoffenheim VS Dortmund

Hoffenheim scored 5 wins, 4 draws and 12 losses in the 21st round, scoring 29 goals and conceding 40 goals. In the past 10 games against Dortmund, they have achieved 3 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses. Hoffenheim is ranked second to last in the Bundesliga this season, with 1 draw and 9 losses in the past 10 games. Dortmund has 14 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses in 21 rounds. Dortmund averaged 2 goals per game in the league and 6 wins and 5 losses in away games.

Dortmund’s recent schedule is relatively small, which is good for Dortmund. They will face the Leipzig Red Bull in the next two games. The away game against Chelsea should be a quick game. The defense of both teams is not good. Oswerf was injured in the Champions League earlier, so he is doubtful to play in this game, and there is a certain hidden danger of a draw.

Dortmund goalkeeper Kerber said in an interview with Sky Sports that the team wants to win the Bundesliga. Kerber said: “When you played for Dortmund, championships were always a topic. After the loss to Borussia it didn’t look good, but when you play for this club, you naturally want to win championships. Now We have won 8 games, which is very interesting, and the fans are also very excited about it. This kind of victory is good for the team, which relieves our pressure. “There is nothing to lose, we want every game Get 3 points.This game is optimistic about Dortmund winning a big score.

043 Vizsla VS Benfica

The home team Vizla ranked 9th with 26 points after 21 rounds. The coach of Vizla is 51-year-old Tulipa. Vizsla has only lost more than 1 goal to the opponent twice in the Portuguese Super League this season. Vizsla has an unbeaten record of 3 wins and 2 draws in the last 5 home games, including a 3-0 victory over the impressive Guimarães. Moreover, in the past 13 home games, they have never lost more than 1 goal to their opponents, and they rarely lose at home. However, Benfica has 4 wins and 1 draw in the last 5 encounters between the two teams. Benfica has an obvious advantage, but there is only one goal difference of more than 1 goal. The visiting Portuguese super giants Benfica topped the list with 56 points after 21 rounds, 5 points ahead of second-placed Porto. Benfica averaged 2.6 goals per game in the Portuguese Super League this season and is the team with the strongest offensive ability in the league. And they only conceded 0.4 goals in away games in the league, and they are still the team with the best away defense in the Portuguese Super League this season. Benfica has a very good record and has won 8 games in the past 10 games in various competitions. Among them, they have won 7 games by more than 1 goal. This game is optimistic about Benfica taking away three points Note: The article is only an initial opinion, and the data changes may affect the results earlier, please refer carefully, the scene is more stable, don't miss the changes in the market!

