Today’s highlight in the world! Get out of class by 1-6!Mason expected to serve as interim coach again after Stellini fears sacking – Xinhua English.news.cn

Today’s highlight in the world! Get out of class by 1-6!Stellini may be sacked, Mason is expected to serve as interim coach again

Source: Leisu Sports 2023-04-24 21:36:16

(profile picture)

In the 32nd round of the Premier League, Tottenham played away against Newcastle. The highly anticipated Premier League four battles turned out to be a one-man show for Newcastle. They scored 5 goals in the opening 21 minutes and finally won 6-1. After this disastrous defeat, Tottenham continued to rank fifth in the standings, but with 2 more games, they were still 6 points behind Manchester United in front of them. According to the prediction of the famous website fivethirtyeight, Tottenham’s probability of qualifying for the Champions League has dropped to . 2%, basically declaring that they have no hope of winning the fourth place.

Since winning the League Cup in 2006, Tottenham have lost all four players for 17 consecutive years. What is even more tragic is that after the rare introduction of new players such as Richarlison, Poirot and Emerson Royal this season, Tottenham’s The results did not rise but fell. Missing the Champions League means that they will suffer huge losses, and there is a high probability that Kane will not stay.

According to a number of British media including the “London Evening Standard”, after Tottenham lost 1-6 to Newcastle, the team’s top management has been discussing the future of interim coach Stellini. Ryan Mason may be the candidate to replace him.

It is worth mentioning that Stellini’s coaching ability has been questioned by the team. His tactical style is no different from that of his predecessor Conte, which made him gradually lose the support of the team. Since taking over from Conte on March 27, Tottenham have only achieved 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses, with a winning rate of only 25%. Transfer expert Romano also broke the news, saying that Levi will decide whether Stellini will stay or stay, but the possibility of getting out of class is relatively high.

Key words: