BOLOGNA – After the Champions League victory against Porto, in the first leg of the round of 16, Inter plunged back into the league. The Nerazzurri, currently eighteen away from Napoli, will face ex Thiago Motta’s Bologna for the lunch match of the 24th day of the championship.

13:18

45+2 – Orsolini touches the crossbar

Orsolini beats the free-kick (born from a foul by De Vrij) and grazes the crossbar with a shot. It’s the last emotion of the first half. Orsato sends everyone to the locker room.

13:16

45+1 – Ammonito De Vrij

In the first of the two minutes of added time, a yellow card for De Vrij. The Dutch defender comes in hard on Ferguson.

13:10

40′ – Lautaro Martinez nearly takes the lead

Inter very close to the advantage: crosses from the left by Bastoni and Lautaro Martinez, from inside the area, soar with the header; the ball lands very close to the post.

13:08

38′ – Calhanoglu tries from the edge

Inter still dangerous, with a shot from the edge of the area: Calhanoglu breaks free and kicks. Central shot, blocked by Skorupski.

13:01

31′ – Mkhitaryan pericoloso

First goal created by Inter: Mkhitaryan frees himself from the edge of the area and shoots from a good position. The ball touches the crossbar.

12:48

18′ – Soriano crossbar

Bologna very close to scoring: Orsolini kicks from the edge, finding Onana’s answer; Soriano pounces on the rebuttal, who shoots from a tight angle: the ball hits the crossbar.

12:43

13′ – Barrow’s goal disallowed

Bologna scored at the first opportunity: Barrow controlled with his right foot and kicked with his left, finding the corner to Onana’s left. But Orsato, after reviewing the images at the Var, cancels: Dominguez (offside) was in the trajectory of the shot. He protests from Bologna for a hand ball by Darmian, a few moments before Barrow’s goal.

12:38

8′ – Inter tries on the flanks

Low rhythms in these first minutes. The Nerazzurri try to break through on the outside lanes with Dumfries and Gosens. Bologna’s defense responds blow by blow.

12:30

1′ – Yes part

Referee Orsato started the match. Inter, in the yellow jersey, kicked off.

12:10

Darmian: “The away results should make us think”

“We always want to bring home the three points and we’ll try to take the field again today for that. But the recent away results should make us think”the words of Darmian a few minutes from the challenge against the Bologna. “The victory against Porto gave us great conviction”the defender said to the microphones of Dazn.

11:23

Bologna-Inter, the official formations

BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Posch, Sosa, Lucumì, Cambiaso; Schouten, Dominguez; Orsolini, Ferguson, Soriano; Barrow. All.: Thiago Motta

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Lukaku, Lautaro. All.: Simone Inzaghi

11:20

Bologna-Inter, the conditions of Dall’Ara

Here are the images of the Dall’Ara stadium, just over an hour from kick-off. The city was hit by a violent storm.

11:19

Bologna-Inter, the curiosities

The last Serie A draw between Bologna and Inter dates back to 19 September 2017: 1-1 signed by Simone Verdi for the rossoblùs and Mauro Icardi for the nerazzurri – since then three successes from Emilia and seven from Lombardy. Bologna won last season’s home game against Inter, after a run of 15 home matches in which they failed to find success against the nerazzurri (D3, L12) – the rossoblù could beat Inter in two matches at the Dall ‘Ara in a row in Serie A for the first time since 1999.

11:15

Bologna-Inter, the teams on the pitch soon

At 12.30, at the Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna, they will take the field Bologna and Inter, lunch match of the 4th day of the championship. The hosts are returning from the success against Sampdoria. The nerazzurri ruled Porto in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League

