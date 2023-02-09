Banca Generali, profit at 213 million. Mossa: “On some items ahead of the three-year plan”

“We have come out of the worst year in the history of the markets even stronger, demonstrating in comparison with the industry an excellent resilience of assets which underlies great management skills and the merits of the range on offer. The income statement and balance sheet items give a snapshot , with double-digit growth in recurring assets and solid capital ratios, the excellence and sustainability of the bank which can count on the growing diversification of revenues and the value of assets”. Thus Gian Maria Mossa, number one of Banca Generali, comments in a note on the results just announced. “Despite the economic and geopolitical uncertainties and the pressure from the stock exchanges in 2022, after the first year we are in line, and according to some voices even ahead, compared to the ambitious objectives of our three-year plan. The attention and determination that comes to us from the bankers and the trust from customers make us look optimistically to the coming months in which we are convinced that we will continue to grow at a faster rate than that of our reference sector”, he adds.

Among the balance sheet data, we note a net profit of 213 million (-34%) with a recurring component rising by 25% to 221 million (“historic high”). Assets amount to 83 billion with net funding in 2022 of 5.7 billion. The board therefore resolved to present to the Shareholders’ Meeting the distribution of dividends of 192.8 million, equal to 1.65 euros per share and corresponding to a total pay-out of 90.5% of the consolidated profit for the year 2022 .