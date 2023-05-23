Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 23rd. Spotlight still on US debt, uncertain price lists. EU manufacturing is bad

MILANO – Another day marked by uncertainty on the markets. The stalemate in the negotiations between the White House and Congress on raising the American debt ceiling continues to affect the performance of the Stock Exchanges, which are still moving downwards today. In Europe there are indications of weakness from manufacturing activity: in the single currency area, the PMI index for May stops at 44.6 points for manufacturing, against a forecast of 46.2 and 45.8 points in April. Below the threshold of 50 points, the index points to a recession. The services sector PMI is instead at 55.9 compared to an estimate of 55.6 and 56.2 points in April.
The climate of uncertainty is also being felt in Asia, with the indices down slightly and Tokyo stopping at -0.42%
The EU stock exchanges close down
European stocks closed lower after the PMIs of the Eurozone and Great Britain revealed a greater than expected slowdown in the growth of commercial activity in May on the back of a sharp contraction in production. Also weighing on sentiment was the pace of US debt ceiling negotiations after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concerns about the possibility of a debt default by June 1.
In London the Ftse 100 index loses 0.11% to 7,762.10 points, in Frankfurt the Dax drops 0.46% to 16,148.65 points, in Paris the Cac 40 drops by 1.33% 7,378.71 and in Madrid the Ibex 35 by 0.39% at 9,268.43 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index marks -0.50% to 27,174.97 points.
Stock markets keep falling after Wall Street
European Stock Exchanges continue to fall with the negative start of Wall Street. The area index, the stoxx 600, dropped half a point with sales on industrial stocks. On the other hand, the real estate travels quickly.
Among the individual squares, Milan leaves 0.6% with the Ftse Mib holding 27 thousand points. On the price list, Mps is always in the lead (+4%) and Moncler is the worst (-4.8%) also on a report by Deutsche Bank which recommends reducing exposure to luxury stocks. Black jersey rsi confirms Paris (-1%). Frankfurt loses 0.37% while London is on parity.
The spread between the BTP and the Bund narrows to 185 points with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.32%. On the commodity front, gas remains sluggish at 29.45 euros per megawatt hour (-0.88%). On the other hand, oil rose with WTI close to 73 dollars a barrel (+1%) and Brent towards 77 dollars a barrel (+0.8%).
The euro is still weak, trading at 1.0779 dollars
Stock markets weak after the manufacturing PMI, Vivendi weighs on Paris
European stock markets are weak and the single currency slips briefly below 1.08 dollars after the publication of the data on the PMI of the euro zone, which shows a slowdown in growth in the euro zone due to the difficulty of the industry. Milan loses 0.3%, Paris is the worst with a drop of 0.95% (folded by -6% of vivendi after the news of the sale of shares by Vincent Bollorè) while Frankfurt limits the losses to -0, 12%. The euro weakened against the dollar and fell to a low of 1.0783 before recovering the threshold of 1.08 against the greenback. The price of oil reversed course, now down with Brent at 75.77 dollars (-0.3%), down by 1.3% for gas at 29.30 euros per megawatt hour in Amsterdam.
German industry worse than expected
Germany’s May Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector is at 42.9 points, versus a forecast of 45 and 44.5 points in April.
The PMI for the services sector in Germany is at 57.8 compared to an estimate of 55.5 and 56 points in April. The composite index is at 54.3 points against a forecast of 53.5.
Europe starts down
Opening of the session in the name of uncertainty and expectation for the European stock exchanges. Milan at the start marks -0.35% in the ftse mib, paris is down by 0.36%, frankfurt by 0.14%, madrid by 0.28% and amsterdam by 0.16%.
The euro opens stable
A substantially stable start to the day for the quotations of the euro traded at 1.0804 dollars, down by 0.08%. The single currency is traded at 149.80 yen (-0.05%).
Oil up at the start
Oil prices start up: WTI is trading at 71.99 dollars, up 0.62%, Brent is at 76.22 dollars (+0.30%).