Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 23rd. Spotlight still on US debt, uncertain price lists. EU manufacturing is bad

MILANO – Another day marked by uncertainty on the markets. The stalemate in the negotiations between the White House and Congress on raising the American debt ceiling continues to affect the performance of the Stock Exchanges, which are still moving downwards today. In Europe there are indications of weakness from manufacturing activity: in the single currency area, the PMI index for May stops at 44.6 points for manufacturing, against a forecast of 46.2 and 45.8 points in April. Below the threshold of 50 points, the index points to a recession. The services sector PMI is instead at 55.9 compared to an estimate of 55.6 and 56.2 points in April.

The climate of uncertainty is also being felt in Asia, with the indices down slightly and Tokyo stopping at -0.42%