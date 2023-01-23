Home Sports Todt: “Agnelli loved Ferrari and Schumacher: he was a man of class who was more of a fan than us”
Todt: “Agnelli loved Ferrari and Schumacher: he was a man of class who was more of a fan than us”

Todt: “Agnelli loved Ferrari and Schumacher: he was a man of class who was more of a fan than us”

The Frenchman, at the head of the winning red in the 2000s: “He experienced failures badly but he always helped us. He had an unrepeatable prestige and charisma”

“What memory do I have of Gianni Agnelli? That of a true gentleman. I often think of characters who have left a significant trace in the past. There were Onassis, the lawyer, high-level men. He dictated the trends: how he dressed, the The watch above the cuff, the “Agnelli style” was said. You can’t find any more, today there is Elon Musk but it certainly won’t be one of his shirts that will become unforgettable. When Lapo came to eat at my house in Maranello he was proud of wear grandfather’s shirts. Agnelli had class”. Jean Todt, 76, now the United Nations special envoy for road safety after having been president of the FIA ​​(International Auto Federation) until 2021, led the Ferrari team from 1993 to 2008. In that role he often had to deal with the man who del Cavallino was the majority shareholder. And undoubtedly also the first fan of him.

