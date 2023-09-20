TOINI GUSTAFSSON CONSECRATED QUEEN OF CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING AT THE 1968 GRENOBLE GAMES – SportHistoria

article by Nicola Pucci

Upon presenting himself at the starting gate of the 1968 Grenoble Games, Toini Gustafsson had to take off the cumbersome label of eternal placeholder.

This robust Swedish cross-country skier, born Karvonen in Finland, in Suomussalmi, on 17 January 1938 but already forced to emigrate to Sweden in 1944 come “Finnish war child” (one of the over 72,000 children evacuated) and having acquired the citizenship of that country with her first marriage contracted in 1956, she has in fact collected a fair amount of medals during her excellent career, but she has never been able to put the most precious metal around her neck. Three-time winner of the 10 km. at the Holmenkollen cross-country skiing festival, Gustafsson took part in the 1964 Innsbruck Olympics, reaching the second step of the podium in the 3×5 km relay. behind the USSR and finishing no better than sixth and eighth in the two individual 5km races. and of the 10 km., e also acting as a protagonist in the world championships with second place, again in the relay, at the 1962 Zapokane World Championships, and taking two bronzes at the 1966 Oslo World Championships, when she closed in the wake of the two Soviets Klavdiya Boyarskikh and Alevtina Kolchina in the 10 km. and then did worse than the USSR itself and Norway with its companions in the 3×5 km.

Ergo, the Grenoble Olympics, which at the age of 30 will mark his farewell to competitive activity and then undertake the profession of physical education teacher, they represent not only the swan song of a cross-country skier of absolute value, but above all the last opportunity to seize that gold medal that is missing from her palmares.

Al Cross Country Skiing Stadium of Autrans it starts on February 9th with the 10km race.and if in the absence of Boyarskikh, holder of the title but who withdrew from competitions in the Olympic year, we still have to face a quartet of aggressive Soviet women aiming for gold, including Kolchina herself, Toina has to deal with it also with other Scandinavians of excellent lineage, such as her compatriot and relay partner Barbro Martinsson, the Finnish Marjatta Kajosmaa and the two Norwegians Berit Mørdre and Inger Aufles, curiously all of whom are still without individual medals for the dominion penetrated in the 10 km. by the Soviets not only in the last two editions of the Olympics, when they occupied the podium entirely, but also at the World Championships, when Gustafsson alone, with third place in Oslo, was the only athlete capable of medaling.

May it finally be the right day Gustafsson begins to become aware of this already at the intermediate stage, when she can count on a clear advantage over her closest opponentsalmost 15 seconds on Kajosmaa. In the second part of the race, the Swede further increased the pace of her elegant and effective skiing, significantly increasing the margin over her pursuers, finally finishing 1’08” ahead of the silver medalist, Mørdrewho recovers from seventh place halfway through the race for advance by 5″ to her compatriot Aufles, who wears the bronze medal around her neck, securing Norway’s first Olympic medals in women’s cross-country skiing. Kajosmaa is only fifth, also preceded by Martinsson, but what causes a sensation is the debacle of the Soviet women who finish without medals in a cross-country skiing race for the first time since they made their first appearance at the Cortina Winter Olympics in 1956. Their best skier, Galina Kulakova, finished in a disappointing 6th place, 1’40” behind the winner.

Four days later, on February 13, Gustafsson, having finally achieved consecration, takes up the challenge thrown by her opponents, ready to take revenge in the short 5km race., introduced for the first time at the Olympics. And what comes of it is a much tougher challenge than that of the 10 km. gave Toini perpetual glory, to the point that the first nine cross-country skiers will be collected in the short space of 18″.

The Soviets, driven by a strong sense of revenge after the failure of the 10 km, seem to have won this time, given that thein Kulakova she can boast, just one kilometer from the goal, 5″ ahead of Gustafsson. But once again the Swede, who started last among the 34 registered for the test, encouraged by her technicians who kept her informed about the times, she shows off her class with a final rush that allows her to recover the margin of delay from the Soviet cross-country skier, finally stopping the clocks at a time of 16’45″2, or 3″2 better than Kulakova, forced to settle for silver by preceding in turn compatriot Kolchina who takes the bronze from Martinsson for the trifle of a second.

With two golds around her neck in the two individual events, Gustafsson just has to complete the work in the 3×5 relay which takes place on February 16th. It’s here, behind Norwayreigning world vice champion, who with Aufles, Enger-Damon and Mørdre leads the race from the first to the last kilometre, Sweden, which has Britt Strandberg as the first relay runner, battles with the USSR and Finland for the other places on the podiumwith Toini skiing second, signing the best time of the day over the 5 km, 18’56″7, which guarantees the silver medal at the finish line.

The ranking reads Norway first, Sweden second at 21″ and USSR third with a delay of 43″6…and then, really, Toini Gustafsson could only be elected queen of the 1968 Grenoble Olympics. Just before hanging up your cross-country skis.

I like:

“Like” Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

