Three goals to resume the march. After the internal draw with Monaco, PSG returns to win in Toulouse. A full game that consolidates the harmony of the trident of wonders. Neymar goes first in goal. Then Mbappé. Both served by Messi, dry, but only because of the burst saves of Dupé, beaten in the final also by Bernat.

Toulouse, like its goalkeeper, puts good will into it, trying to swindle the tactical cage of Monaco who on Sunday with a 3-5-2 forced PSG to a draw (1-1). The idea works in the middle, because unlike the Monegasques, Montanier’s central players do not go up to hunt down the visiting forwards in turn, thickening the median and covering themselves on the flanks with the full backs. So Messi, Neymar and Mbappé play their football made up of intersections, exchanges, changes of course, almost always from before. All with the precious support of Verratti, monstrous in all-out recoveries and raises, and Vitinha who with the blue is with his eyes closed, maintaining the pace that Sanches was unable to give three days ago.

Thus, PSG can afford to persist in central attacks, despite the retreating retreat of Toulouse, and arriving six times to shoot: four with Messi, two with Mbappé. But to score is Neymar who finds the flaw by closing a typical action, validated by the Var, with his key players: Verratti triggers on Mbappé who makes the bank on Messi for the first filter towards the Brazilian who focuses and puts the good Dupé (39 ‘). Who at the start of the second half denies Messi the goal again, despite the stroke from the edge on a free kick (4 ‘). The Argentine takes revenge 1 ‘later, serving Mbappé from the left in the center of the area, with control and feint to avoid three defenders. Two to zero consolidated by Bernat in the final, collecting angrily after the pole caught by Mbappé’s limit (44 ‘). But at Toulouse, physically collapsed, it could have been worse without Dupé’s saves again on Mbappé (28 ‘) and on Etikité (37’). Also noteworthy is some intervention by Donnarumma, especially in the first half, when he risks something with the usual restart from below.