Tom Brady breaks into football, buys stake Birmingham City – Football

From football fields to soccer fields. Tom Brady has in fact become co-owner of Birmingham City Football Club, the English football club based in the city of the same name, and whose players and fans are known by the nickname of ‘Blues’ due to the color of the game shirts.
According to the club’s website, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has entered into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management LLC, becoming a minority owner of Birmingham City Ltd.
Brady will also play an active role in the team by providing his ‘skills’ as an excellent sportsman and athlete.
The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers retired from the NFL after more than twenty years. He, Joe Montana and Patrick Mahomes are the only three players in NFL history to win both NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors more than once in their careers.

