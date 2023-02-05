Home Sports Tom Brady has retired from American football for good
Sports

Tom Brady has retired from American football for good

by admin
Tom Brady has retired from American football for good

Tom Brady, the winningest quarterback in American football history, has again announced his retirement from professional sports. It’s the second time this has happened: he had already done it exactly one year ago, on February 1, 2022, but then he had reconsidered and played another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the National Football League (NFL). In a short video posted on social networks, Brady said that this time he is retiring for real:

Hi guys, I’ll get straight to the point. I retire. For real.

In the video, Brady recalled that his first retirement announcement last year was “a pretty big deal.” It had been teased and picked up by the world‘s media before the official announcement, and had created a huge stir. This time however Brady decided he wanted to make a simpler announcement: “When I woke up this morning I thought I would just press ‘record’ and let you know first,” he said addressing the viewers of the video. A little moved, he then thanked his family, teammates and many other people.

Considered by many to be the greatest football player ever, Brady won the Super Bowl seven times, more than anyone else. That record will likely remain unbeaten for a long time: the closest active player is former teammate Rob Gronkowski, with four titles. Brady’s records and wins surpass both those of past greats, such as Joe Montana and Peyton Manning, and those achieved individually by any of the thirty-two teams in the league.

See also  The snow cancels the test against Varese. Coach Zanchi: "But the certificate of esteem of a great team remains"

In addition to his seven Finals wins, in twenty-two years of the NFL he was named NFL MVP three times and Finals MVP five times. He played and won with two different teams: from 2000 to 2019 with the New England Patriots and in the last three seasons in Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You may also like

Antonio Conte hospitalized

Lorient and Umbro make the “tattooed” shirt

Do you remember… Oleh Protasov, was considered the...

The Olympic champion Alessandra Sensini on Saturday in...

SKI ALP 4 VALLEYS TROPHY

Curva Sud RC: “restriction 48 hours after the...

Sportswear marketing, Nike launches lines for the new...

Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Atalanta (1-0) — Sportellate.it

Detox diet? We learn to purify the body

San Vigilio di Marebbe | Winter and summer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy