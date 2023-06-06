Home » Tomas Martin Etcheverry, qualified for the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros: “The best day of my life”
Tomas Martin Etcheverry, qualified for the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros: “The best day of my life”

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, qualified for the quarter-finals of Roland-Garros after his victory (7-6, 6-0, 6-1) against Yoshihito Nishioka: ” It’s the most beautiful day of my life. I can not believe it. But that’s the reality. I will try to do the same as today (Monday), to prepare myself in the same way as for my previous matches. Not getting carried away, thinking about the next point I’m going to play when I step onto the court and obviously it’s a quarter-final, I’m going to have to play better tennis and I want to have a chance to win. Fortunately, I feel good, I feel rested. I am ready for whatever is to come.

I think that (Alexander) Zverev has a lot more experience than me, but I feel really good about playing against him. I’m playing amazing tennis this week and I have to focus on my game and try to do as well as what I’m already doing. I changed staff at the beginning of the year. We worked a lot on the serve, the forehand, the backhand. To also try to be more aggressive, try to change my state of mind. I see tennis in a different way. I think I’m still learning. I surprise myself every day. »

