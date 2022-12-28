Home Sports Tomorrow as a gift the first book of the series “Mafias – History of organized crime” with
Tomorrow as a gift the first book of the series "Mafias – History of organized crime" with

Tomorrow as a gift the first book of the series “Mafias – History of organized crime” with

An unpublished work of 40 volumes that traces the history of organized crime in Italy and in the world. The first free appointment “Cosa Nostra”, distributed with the newspaper

From Cosa Nostra to the Yakuza, from Totò Riina to Pablo Escobar and Al Capone. Tomorrow as a gift with the first book of the series “Mafias – History of organized crime”, a series of 40 volumes. The first free issue entitled “Cosa Nostra” kicks off an unpublished work to understand the history and evolution of the mafias and organized crime in Italy and around the world.

The Camorra, the ‘Ndrangheta, the Casalesi and the Casamonicas, but also the Medellin cartel, the Russian and Italian-American mafia. A series that analyzes the mafia realities through a clear and rigorous narration of the facts, of the historical periods, of the people who were part of it and of those who fought against it, such as Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, Don Puglisi and Peppino Impastato. A careful look at all the facets of criminal organizations that sheds light on the more complex aspects of these realities. A work to understand what they are and not to close your eyes. Because talking about it is the first step in defeating them. The second volume is “Totò Riina: the Boss”, and will be released on January 6 at the price of €5.99 with the Gazzetta dello Sport.

