verona

Milan wins in the Sunday postponement of the 10th matchday of Serie A. At the Bentegodi Pioli’s men beat Hellas thanks to an own goal by Veloso and an acute in the final by Tonali. In between had been Gunter’s draw.

The match report. After the first minutes of study, the Rossoneri pass: on the 9 ‘wrong back pass by Hrustic, Giroud throws Leao, who jumps the man and tries to close the triangle with the Frenchman, Miguel Veloso deflects in his own goal and signs the most classic of own goals. The uphill start seems to knock down Hellas who two minutes later risks being doubled: Diaz puts Giroud in front of Montipò but the French center forward’s left ends out. However, the men of Mr. Bocchetti, at his first on the bench, find a way to react and grab the equal. At minute 19 action by Tameze, Depaoli’s heel for Gunter, whose right-footed beats Tatarusanu with the participation of a deviation from Gabbia.

The Rossoneri are not there and try to break through especially from the left with Theo Hernandez who is among the most perky: the Frenchman first looks for Diaz in the area but is anticipated and at 34 ‘he starts his own shooting from distance with the ball that ends in corner after being deflected.

In the second half Verona starts better. At 56 ‘cross by Miguel Veloso for Piccoli’s header that is printed on the crossbar.

The bosses keep the pitch well and Milan struggle to create dangerous opportunities. Meanwhile, between changes and admonitions, the game is often fragmented.

At 81 ‘, however, the turning point arrives: Rebic’s precise throw that Tonali catches, the Rossoneri midfielder finds himself alone in front of Montipò and bags the 1-2 goal. Tonali hadn’t scored since 8 May when he had signed a brace at the Bentegodi against the yellow and blue.

The final assault of Verona does not lead to anything and the boys from Pioli celebrate the external success. –