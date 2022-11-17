“I’m fine. And I am proud to be part of this group. Of this Italy”. The message released via Instagram during the night – completed by the hammer emoji, a figure that well represents him – comes from Sandro Tonali’s account and in a few words sums up and definitively puts a stop to the fear, concern and social controversy.

After all, already at the end of the Azzurri’s friendly match against Albania they had been comforting. The Milan midfielder went off on a stretcher before the 45th minute after flying down in an aerial collision with Bare (actually only Sandro was in the air, while the Albanian bent over thus unbalancing the Italian’s jump) and having hit my head on the Air Albania Stadium lawn. The blue remained conscious, albeit a little dazed, complaining of pain in the back of his neck (and not in his shoulder or neck, as it might have seemed from the impact of the fall). The blue staff immediately proceeded to transfer him to a private clinic in Tirana where Tonali underwent a CT scan of the head and neck. Negative results. No trauma or problems. So the player was resigned and returned to Italy with the team. The AC Milan player will return to his club as a precaution, the blue staff confirm that he is fine, but that at the same time he needs a few days of rest to recover from the blunt trauma.