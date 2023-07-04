Tonci Bertuzzi and Domi signed a contract with Toronto in the NHL

Tyler Bertuzzi (left) celebrated gl in a Boston jersey. | photo: Reuters

The 28-year-old Bertuzzi entered last season as Detroit’s player. After the arrest of the runner, he returned to Boston, where he recorded 16 points for three goals and 12 steals in 21 games until the end of the long season. In total, he had 30 points (8+22) from 50 games. In seven playoff matches, he added five goals and the same number of assists.

Bertuzzi was first selected to the NHL by the Red Wings in the 2013 draft from the 58th spot. He collected 218 points (92+126) in 326 regular season games.

The same old Domi became an unrestricted free agent after voiding the million-dollar contract he signed last year with Chicago. He was traded to Dallas last morning on a whim – just on his birthday. In the Stars jersey, he managed seven points in 20 games (2+5), in the playoffs he added another 13 points (3+10) in 19 starts.

He played a total of 80 games with a balance of 18 goals and 31 assists. In total, during his career in the NHL, he overcame the 12th game of the 2013 draft, when he was selected by Arizona, in 581 saves and scored 370 (121+249). In tie fights, he has 43 saves and 22 points (6+16). He played for Montreal, Columbus and Carolina. His father Tie first played for Toronto.

