Tongxiang Marathon Series kicks off at Shimen station_Zhejiang Online

Tongxiang Marathon Series starts in Shimen Station

2023-04-14 10:38:41





Source: Tribune





Correspondent Yang Wenjie

At 7:30 in the morning on April 8th, with a gunshot, the Shimen station of the Tongxiang Marathon Series – Huaying New Materials · 2023 Wuyue Shimen Beautiful Countryside Marathon kicked off passionately. More than 400 contestants gathered in Shimen Bay for a running date.

This competition has two events: a quarter marathon (10.55 kilometers) and a mini fitness run (3 kilometers).

In the end, player Liu Jihui won the men’s championship of the four-point marathon with a time of 36 minutes and 16 seconds. As a new Tongxiang native, he bluntly said that he has participated in many competitions over the years and deeply felt the rapid changes in the city of Tongxiang, especially the construction of beautiful countryside is getting better and better.

In this competition, the organizer specially set the route on the beautiful “Guoju Piaoxiang Zikai Road”. Every node on the track contains the beauty of life and humanity. Starting from Tongxiang Modern Agricultural Innovation Service Center, the contestants experienced pastoral romance, childlike aftertaste, and sweet dreams all the way, and felt the unique charm of the countryside in spring.

When speed meets city, marathon has become a new fashion of sports. This is the second marathon event held by Shimen Town. In recent years, Shimen Town has accelerated the construction of a model of a characteristic beautiful town featuring agriculture, integration of production and townships, and beauty in the whole area. Take it to a new level. Shen Qifang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shimen Town, said that Shimen will take this event as an opportunity, based on the positioning of “pastoral green heart”, to further explore the development of agriculture, culture and tourism, to activate the “beautiful economy” with “beautiful villages”, and to make the ecological environment more beautiful. It will be more beautiful, make the cultural and tourism integration industry more prosperous, and make the rural revitalization more vigorous.