Toni and Ceccarelli win the second edition of the Illumia Padel Cup – Sport Marketing News

Record numbers for the Illumia Padel Cup, a charity tournament that brought together for the second consecutive year well-known faces and former top players of the Serie A football championship, who transferred the grit and energy they reserved to the Padel courts green field.

The couple Luca Ceccarelli – Luca Toni won the Champions League of the lucky tournament Illumia Padel Cup,defeating Tomas Locatelli and David Pizarroe by blocking Francesco Totti and Vincent Candela in the semifinals, winners of the first edition of the tournament. Alessandro Budel and Simone Pesce they won l’Europa League defeating Cristiano Doni and Stefano Torrisi.La Italian Cup it was instead won by Christian Vieri and Nicola Amoruso who clearly defeated Paolo Di Canio-Luigi Di Biagio. Laura Calvo and Eva Gini they are the champions of the women’s group of the Illumia Padel Cup, defeating the couple Francesca Piccinini-Fabrizia Santarelli with a racket.

Illumia Padel Cup born from the enthusiasm offormer midfielder Tomas Locatelli and the sporting passion shared with Marco Bernardi, President of Illumia e Mario Trebbi, founding member of the Country Club. The idea is to give continuity to the spectacular challenges between football champions by moving to the Padel fields. An explosive mix of pure fun and healthy competition. But also a higher purpose: concrete help a The ODV hot air balloon in favor of families with children with disabilities. In fact, the tournament will culminate with a gala dinner whose the proceeds will go to support the projects of the Bologna-based non-profit organization.

“This is a project we’ve had in mind for years, born out of the friendship and passion for Padel that binds me to Marco Bernardi and Mario Trebbi. Everyone’s enthusiasm allowed us to transform an idea into a concrete project in a short time and in a truly explosive first edition; the friendship that unites me with these former champions did the rest. And now the energy returns to the Padel fields again: we will see some good ones.” commented the former Serie A champion, Tomas Locatelli.

“There is no doubt that the red thread behind every Illumia initiative is relationships. This Fallen Cup it would not exist without the friendship with Tomas Locatelli, Mario Trebbi and Davide De Santis. And there’s nothing more beautiful than seeing these relationships lead to the construction of something beautiful and useful. The 2022 debut was a great success, we are sure it will be again this year. Let’s say that the most successful points in the game of Padel, x3 and x4, mark the goal of growing the balloon collection for this and future editions.” said Marco Bernardi, President of Illumia.

“For the second consecutive year we are involved in this ambitious project. We can only thank Illumia, who has been by our side since the birth of our association to support families with disabled children. La Mongolfiera was born in 2011 from a very concrete need: to allow these families to cope with the increase in costs – health and education, for example – for their children. Incredible things have happened over time, up to today with the association supporting over 220 families throughout Emilia-Romagna through the Bando Giacomo. Just this year, by virtue of the experience gained, the Hot Air Balloon was born also in Lombardy with a tender dedicated to the residents of that region. To all these families, in addition to financial aid, we offer friendship, aware that facing problems and not feeling alone are the keys to standing in front of your children.” commented Davide De Santis, President of La Mongolfiera ODV.

“To be able to host such a unique and exciting sports and friendship event is truly a great pleasure. Right from the start of this idea, which then quickly became a large concrete project, we imagined our Club as the ideal home for this beautiful initiative. We are really happy that we can now consider it an unmissable annual appointment here at our Country Club with so many friends, old and new.” he concluded Mario Trebbimember of the Country Club.

I am many sponsors ofIllumia Padel Cup. These include Prometeon Tire Group, Sparkasse and myWorld that appear on the game shirts presented at the Press Conference.

“We are delighted to be a partner of Illumia Padel Cup 2023, because it combines two of the sports in which we are already present: padel, which sees us as sponsor of the number 17 of the World Padel Tour, Javier Garrido, and football, where we are the main sponsor of Parma. Our name on the shirts of the many football stars who will compete on the padel fields will be an opportunity to introduce Prometeon to fans of this incredibly successful sport.” commented Sabina Oriani, Chief Marketing Officer of Prometeon Tire Group

“A tournament that unites fans of a booming sport, a testament to the contagiousness of padel-mania” said Simona Marciano, Sparkasse Corporate Consultant. “A wonderful initiative that will see big names from yesterday’s football lined up on the field who will enliven the day with padel shots in the right competitive spirit. We are happy to be a sponsor of this initiative which is highly appreciated by the Emilian public and beyond. We also recall that our Sparkasse bank recently opened its first branch in Bologna in a space shared with the energy player Illumia.”

“We at myWorld, a shopping community and loyalty program present in over 50 countries and 5 continents, are linked to Illumia by a collaboration that began 10 years ago. Being a sponsor of shirt alla Illumia Padel Cup ExA makes us proud both for the prestige of the event and for the concrete help that is given to a truly deserving organization such as La Mongolfiera ODV.” commented Edoardo Moretti, myWorld Regional Director South West Europe.

