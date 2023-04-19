Toni Kroos comments on contract extension at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos will most likely stay with Real Madrid for another year. “Everything is going well,” said the 2014 world champion after the quarter-final second leg in the Champions League at Chelsea Prime Video.

The official announcement could be a long time coming. “I respect what the club wants and what communicates when and where. There’s a great deal of trust there,” said Kroos.

The 33-year-old switched from German record champions Bayern Munich to the Royals in 2014. The midfield strategist won four of his five Champions League titles with Real. With the victory in London, defending champions Madrid are once again in the semi-finals.