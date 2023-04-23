Home » Toni Kroos is on the way to becoming a football legend at Real Madrid
Toni Kroos is on the way to becoming a football legend at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos is on the way to becoming a football legend at Real Madrid


“The trust is very high,” says Toni Kroos about Real Madrid.
Midfield strategist Toni Kroos will probably continue to play for Real Madrid – why should it be any different? He can be sure of the recognition there that he was denied in Germany for a long time.

AWhen he signed with Real Madrid for six years in 2016, Toni Kroos said it would probably be his last contract as a professional footballer. He couldn’t imagine playing football at 35. His career started when he was 17. Maintaining the top level for so long is not easy. It was also a reference to Cristiano Ronaldo, then 31 years old, who announced in the same year that he wanted to continue playing for ten more years.

In the meantime, the midfield strategist has extended his contract again. And there is much to suggest that he will be hanging on for at least another year. “Kroos stays with Real Madrid,” reported the always well-informed sports gazette “Marca” a week ago – which the club has neither confirmed nor denied. Kroos himself only emphasizes that it looks good.

