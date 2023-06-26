Toni Kroos on the national team: “Kicking there without much fuss”

Football Kroos on the DFB crisis

National team? “Kicking there without much fuss”

As of: 3:32 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

“It all went haywire,” says Flick after the international debacle

After the next setback for the national team, national coach Hansi Flick was self-critical. “It went completely wrong,” said the 58-year-old after the once again disappointing performance of the DFB-Elf against Colombia – and announced the consequences.

Two years ago, Toni Kroos resigned from the national team. In the Klaas Heufer-Umlauf podcast, he is now asked for an assessment of the current situation. The 33-year-old is not very optimistic.

Toni Kroos spoke openly about the national team’s crisis in a podcast. The 33-year-old midfielder ended his career in the DFB team after the EM in 2021 and has since focused on his club career at Real Madrid. Since retiring, he has won the Champions League, the Spanish Cup and the league, among others.

Meanwhile, the German national team is in a deep crisis. With an embarrassing defeat in the preliminary round in Qatar and only four wins from the past 16 games, Germany is discussing the future of national coach Hansi Flick a year before the European Championships at home. In the current episode of the entertainment podcast “Baywatch Berlin” by Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Jakob Lundt and Thomas Schmitt, Kroos speaks openly about the national team’s problems.

Toni Kroos only plays for Real Madrid, no longer for Germany

Source: dpa/Shaun Brooks

Actually, he should comment on the question of why footballers spit so much on the ground, but before that he was asked about the current situation with his ex-colleagues. The 2014 World Champion isn’t very optimistic: “I wasn’t really optimistic over the last year, after the results against opponents who were at best half-good it hasn’t improved significantly.” He adds with a laugh: “I’m hoping for a good draw .”

Kroos rules out a comeback

Kroos believes the team lacks form and confidence: “I don’t think there is any form at all. I don’t think they don’t want to. That’s often said – mentality and so on. I think they lack confidence for the most part and don’t have a lot of people right now to pull them along a bit. And so it’s a bit of kicking around without much rebellion.”

However, a comeback from Kroos in the national team is out of the question. In the podcast, the topic is briefly addressed at the beginning of the conversation, to which Kroos replies with a laugh: “It won’t work, I won’t interfere anymore.” The national team therefore continues to face major challenges without the former midfield leader.

And why do footballers spit so much? That happens subconsciously, says Kroos. You are so concentrated on the pitch and in the tunnel that you don’t always realize what kind of image you are giving to the outside world.

