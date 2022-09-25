From Chicago Bulls to Jugoplastika Spalato, from the Hall of Fame to Benetton Treviso. Toni Kukoc enchants Trento, retracing his career from the stage of the Santa Chiara Auditorium. With real emotions, like when his companions in Treviso, Nino Pellacani, Maurizio Ragazzi, Massimo Iacopini and Alberto Vianini go up on stage. “Toni was special, he changed us from day one”.

Anecdotes

—

From the Hall of Fame, Kukoc recalled how Michael Jordan had his daughter’s wedding postponed in order to be next to Toni, to present him among the immortals of basketball along with Jerry Reinsdorf, the historic patron of the Bulls. In Chicago, Kukoc recounted the beginnings, of how having arrived at the moment when Jordan had retired for baseball allowed him to have minutes immediately, essential for understanding the NBA world. He had his first taste in 1992, when his Croatia had won the silver, beaten only in the final by the USA faced twice. “But I am convinced that the match between the Dream Team and united Yugoslavia would have been the best match of all time” he says with conviction. The memories of him are also clear when he returns to Bormio 1987, the youth world championship that put him on the talent map and served as a prologue to the three champions’ cups won with Jugoplastika. “But my father wanted me to be a footballer in Hajduk Split, like him. I discovered basketball almost by chance.”