IVREA

In the week leading to the first official seasonal match, the Italian Cup for the promotion teams and the Piedmont Cup instead for the teams that play in the First category, between tonight, Wednesday 31 August and tomorrow, Thursday 1, we will return to the field for others. friendly tests.

To evaluate the growth of the physical condition and the game mechanisms, both in the offensive and defensive phases. Among those who will take the field, there is the Ivrea of ​​the coach Giampaolo Tosini, today at 20, at Domenico Accotto of Montalto Dora against the Turin of Cafasse Balangero (First category). Ivrea who finished second in the triangular (Foti trophy), losing 4-2 on penalties with the Trino in the decisive match. Colleretto by Luca Conta is also on the field today in Issogne: pedanei at 8.30 pm will receive the Agliè Valle Sacra. The Alladian line-up of Mr. Vitaliano Giaquinto will soon want to forget the seven goals conceded between Trino (0-5) and Ivrea (0-2) last Sunday, August 28, in the fifth edition of the Francesco Foti memorial. Also at 20.30 the Bosconerese of the new coach Francesco Parisi receives the militant Turin formation in the First category of the Talent Soccer Space, while tomorrow, Thursday 1 September, Mappanese-Beiborg at 20.30 in Mappano and for the first time this season Quincitava will play on the turf. by Giovanni Cipriano di Quincinetto. The Nerostellata team of coach Marco Vernetti will receive the Aosta Valley team from Aygreville, an excellent team, at 7.30 pm in a very difficult test. Lame and his companions, however, will have to prove that they are more concrete in front of goal and not just beautiful, as seen also last Sunday in the triangular road of Vische with Vischese and Vallorco, valid for the fourth edition of the Ettore Rege memorial. Cuorgnatesi who already took the field last night, Tuesday 30 against the San Maurizio First Class team. –