Rai1, ore 21.25: The Voice Kids | Novelty

Entertainment. After the Senior version comes The Voice Kids, the junior version of the talent show which rewards the most beautiful voices in the country between 7 and 14 years old. At the head of the program Antonella Clerici, who will discover the stories of the little protagonists. The jury of coaches has also been confirmed: Loredana Bertè, Gigi D’Alessio, Clementino and the Ricchi e Poveri. Two episodes that will open tonight with a single session of Blind Audition, the traditional “audition in the dark” distinctive of the program. The judges, with their backs turned, will listen to the little competitors without being able to see them. Only their voice will have to conquer them and, in that case, the coach will be able to turn around to win the competitor in the team. If more coaches turn around, however, it will be the competitor who decides who to entrust their path to. At the end of the episode it will be revealed who will be the 3 young competitors for each team who will perform in next Saturday’s final.

Rai2ore 21.20: F.B.I.

TV series. 5×03 Prodigal Son: Two teenagers steal weapons with which they want to organize a shooting that should make them iconic. The two boys turn out to be part of Tyler’s circle of new friends.

Rai2ore 22.10: F.B.I. International

TV series. 2×02 Computer Blackmail: Forrester and the team must investigate an online blackmail ring that targets underage girls. The team leaves for Budapest where one of them wants to work together to frame the blackmailer.

Rai39.45 pm: Sapiens – Only one planet

Documentary. New appointment with Mario Tozzi’s programme. Each person produces up to half a kilo of excrement a day: multiplying this value by eight billion, or the number of inhabitants of planet Earth, it becomes evident how gigantic is the volume of human excrement that surrounds us. Even urine, an extraordinary source of nitrogen, is a precious resource that we are unable to exploit. Through a story that unfolds throughout the episode, the theme of the hygiene question is addressed, a crucial conquest for the development of our civilizations: already in Roman times, feces were specifically collected at the Porta Stercoraria at the mouth of the Cloaca Maxima and the same what happened in some southern cities of the 18th century Chinese Empire. Over time, sapiens have learned to develop and design infrastructures capable of containing many infectious diseases, but today we have to change our attitude again, to face today’s needs: washing and disinfecting ourselves has freed us from many scourges, more than they have been able to do vaccines, but we can no longer afford to squander the metabolic heritage represented by our faeces. Our “dark matter” is the last frontier between us and the circular economy and the correct replenishment of nutrients on this planet of ours.

Canale59.30 pm: C’e Posta per Te

Entertainment. Maria De Filippi hosts a new episode of the people show dedicated to the feelings and emotions of ordinary people, who have turned to the program to try to get closer to a loved one who, for various reasons, has moved away. Guests of the evening some actors from the Mare Fuori series and Tiziano Ferro.

Italy121.10: Dragon Trainer – The hidden world

Film of 2019 by Dean Deblois with Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. Synopsis: Hiccup is now the leader of Berk and at her side are always Astrid and her faithful Toothless, with whom he has created a gloriously chaotic kingdom of men and dragons. Unfortunately, the peace is shattered with the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury dragon that coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced. Hiccup, Toothless and the rest of the gang will have to overcome a fearsome new enemy and face the changes in their future.

Rete421.30: The godfather: epilogue – The death of Michael Corleone | First TV

Film of 2020 by Francis Ford Coppola with Al Pacino and Diane Keaton. Synopsis: The plot takes place in the 1980s and follows the last days of Michael Corleone’s life as he tries to reconcile with his family and find redemption before his death. Now old and ill, the head of the family must find an heir who can carry on the Corleone business.

The79.15 pm: The iron mask

Film of 1998 by Randall Wallace with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeremy Irons. Plot: The cruel king Louis XIV has a brother that no one knows anything about, imprisoned since childhood in the Bastille, wearing an iron mask that prevents anyone from recognizing him as the twin of the Sun King.

TV821.20: Bahrain Grand Prix – Qualifying

Formula 1. All the cars on the track to conquer the best position on the starting grid. Q1, Q2 and Q3 with maximum adrenaline. Commentary Vanzini-Genè-Chinchero.

New ones9.35pm: For a few dollars more

Film from 1965 by Sergio Leone with Clint Eastwood and Lee Van Cleef. Plot: After the success of A Fistful of Dollars, Leone shoots the sequel to the film narrating the adventures of his unnamed gunslinger who this time plays the role of a bounty hunter in search of a ferocious Mexican bandit.

The other networks…

209.10 pm: Fatal wounds – Film

Rai421.20: Wolf Call – Threat on the high seas – Film

Iris21.10: Conspiracy – The conspiracy – Film

Rai59.15 pm: Pain under lock and key – Sik Sik the magic creator – Theater

RaiMovie9.10 pm: Notes of a seller of women – Film

RaiPremium9.20 pm: God help us 7 – Fiction

Cieloore 21.20: Lolita – Film

TwentySeven21.05: Conan the destroyer – Film

La521.10: Inga Lindstrom – Family secrets – Film

RealTime9.25 pm: Dr. Pimple Popper: Doctor Pimple Popper – Docureality

Cine3421.15: The paranza of children – Film

Focus9.15 pm: Things of this world – Documentary

TopCrime, 9.10 pm: Poirot: after the funeral – Film

MediasetItalia2ore 21.15: The Bay – Film

MediasetExBetween9.35 pm: Big Brother Vip – Live from the House – Reality