Tonino Orrù, the humble president who saved Cagliari

He had saved the club after relegation to Serie C in the 1986-87 season. Ranieri: “We have so many fond memories”. Cagliari: “He had humility, competence, passion and foresight”

Tonino Orrù (photo Cagliari Calcio)

Tonino Orrù president, Claudio Ranieri coach and Carmine Longo sports director. If there is still a Cagliari today it is thanks to these three people who managed to get one at the end of the 1980s double promotion of the rossoblùs from Serie C to Serie A. In the year of Ranieri’s return to the rossoblù bench, Cagliari and Cagliari Calcio mourn there disappearance of Tonino Orrù (Longo had died in 2015, ed).

From C to A then the Uruguayan trio Francescoli-Fonseca-Herrera

The former president passed away at the age of eighty-six on April 23. Together with a consortium of entrepreneurs he had saved, after relegation to C in the 1986-87 season, the club from a possible bankruptcy. Then with his brothers, after a year of transition, he took Cagliari first from C to B and then from B to A. He kept the team in Serie A thanks to the signings of players such as Gianfranco Matteoli and the Uruguayan trio formed by Enzo Francescoli, Daniel Fonseca and Pepe Herrera. until the sale of the company to Massimo Cellino in 1992.

Ranieri: “Many fond memories bind us”

“President Tonino and his whole family had welcomed me as one of their own, we were and are very united. Their pain is mine too – Claudio Ranieri said – . Many fond memories bind us and will never be forgotten. I think the fans also remember him with great esteem and gratitude, just like I do.”

The patron with “humility, competence, passion and foresight”

Cagliari Calcio’s condolences: “The president and the whole club gather around his family and loved ones – reads the website – remembering him with affection and deep esteem, professional and above all human”. An affectionate portrait from the club: “Humility, competence, passion and foresight the ingredients that characterized his adventure in rossoblù. The arrival in Sardinia of exceptional players, the sports guide entrusted to the late Carmine Longo, with whom he will now be able to embrace again “. Words of condolence also from the current president Tomaso Giulini are Twitter: “The history of Cagliari written with competence, pragmatism, passion and style. We will miss you, President”.

