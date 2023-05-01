Tony Finau resists Jon Rahm and wins in Mexico

Faced with Jon Rahm, world number 1, defending champion, recent winner of the Augusta Masters and in great shape following his magnificent card of 61 recorded on Saturday, Tony Finau could have yielded to the pressure. And finally the opposite happened: the American even increased his lead and won on Mexican soil (-24 total). Solid, the 33-year-old finished the course in 66 shots on Sunday, without conceding the slightest error and making 5 birdies. For his part, “Rahmbo” takes the place of the dolphin alone (-21 total) after a fourth round closed with a score of 67 (5 birdies, 1 bogey).
The beautiful tournament of Brandon Wu
Brandon Wu climbs on the third step of the podium thanks to a card of 68 (-19 total). The American, author of an eagle and 5 birdies but also of a double bogey and 2 bogeys, can regret his inconstancy. His 21-year-old compatriot Akshay Bhatia finished 4th (-18) thanks to a final round concluded on the gong with a record of 71 (4 birdies, 3 bogeys). The 5th row (-16) is occupied by Emiliano Grillo, Eric Cole (-16) and Austin Smotherman, leader at the end of the first lap.
The performances of the day for Tosti and Rodgers
Cameron Champ and Ben Taylor take 8th position (-14). Finally, a group of five golfers tied for 10th place. We find in particular Alejandro Tosti and Patrick Rodgers. The Argentinian (2 eagles, 4 birdies, a bogey) and the American (9 birdies, 2 bogeys) snatched the top 10 by signing the best card of the day (64, tied with Byeong Hun An), synonymous with nice climb. At -13 overall, the pair are joined by Harry Hall, Beau Hossler and Joseph Bramlett.