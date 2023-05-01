Tony Finau resists Jon Rahm and wins in Mexico

Faced with Jon Rahm, world number 1, defending champion, recent winner of the Augusta Masters and in great shape following his magnificent card of 61 recorded on Saturday, Tony Finau could have yielded to the pressure. And finally the opposite happened: the American even increased his lead and won on Mexican soil (-24 total). Solid, the 33-year-old finished the course in 66 shots on Sunday, without conceding the slightest error and making 5 birdies. For his part, “Rahmbo” takes the place of the dolphin alone (-21 total) after a fourth round closed with a score of 67 (5 birdies, 1 bogey).