Home » Tony Finau resists Jon Rahm and wins in Mexico
Sports

Tony Finau resists Jon Rahm and wins in Mexico

by admin
Tony Finau resists Jon Rahm and wins in Mexico

Faced with Jon Rahm, world number 1, defending champion, recent winner of the Augusta Masters and in great shape following his magnificent card of 61 recorded on Saturday, Tony Finau could have yielded to the pressure. And finally the opposite happened: the American even increased his lead and won on Mexican soil (-24 total). Solid, the 33-year-old finished the course in 66 shots on Sunday, without conceding the slightest error and making 5 birdies. For his part, “Rahmbo” takes the place of the dolphin alone (-21 total) after a fourth round closed with a score of 67 (5 birdies, 1 bogey).

The beautiful tournament of Brandon Wu

Brandon Wu climbs on the third step of the podium thanks to a card of 68 (-19 total). The American, author of an eagle and 5 birdies but also of a double bogey and 2 bogeys, can regret his inconstancy. His 21-year-old compatriot Akshay Bhatia finished 4th (-18) thanks to a final round concluded on the gong with a record of 71 (4 birdies, 3 bogeys). The 5th row (-16) is occupied by Emiliano Grillo, Eric Cole (-16) and Austin Smotherman, leader at the end of the first lap.

The performances of the day for Tosti and Rodgers

Cameron Champ and Ben Taylor take 8th position (-14). Finally, a group of five golfers tied for 10th place. We find in particular Alejandro Tosti and Patrick Rodgers. The Argentinian (2 eagles, 4 birdies, a bogey) and the American (9 birdies, 2 bogeys) snatched the top 10 by signing the best card of the day (64, tied with Byeong Hun An), synonymous with nice climb. At -13 overall, the pair are joined by Harry Hall, Beau Hossler and Joseph Bramlett.

You may also like

Borussia Dortmund: whereabouts? Transfer decision about Star well...

«We are at the last corner, we will...

Hertha coach Dardai teases Bayern: “After 60-70 minutes...

Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas Highlights |...

NHL on Monday night – Colorado with Malgin...

If you see this in the vinegar, throw...

Hockey, NHL: Leon Draisaitl survives first round of...

Curry 50+8+6 milestone Tang Shen 16 points Warriors...

Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sergio Perez keeps...

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss questions referee Paul Tierney...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy