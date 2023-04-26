Home » Tony Parker’s jersey will be retired in July 2024 by the French Federation
Tony Parker’s jersey will be retired in July 2024 by the French Federation

Before the Olympics, the FFBB intends to pay tribute to its legend Tony Parker. The former tricolor international (181 caps) would see his jersey retired in the summer of 2024 according to Progress. According to the daily, this ceremony could be scheduled before a match against the United States. It would take place in the new hall of Asvel, in Décines, whose opening is scheduled for the end of 2023.

Already inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame and the rank of legend by the Spurs – who had also retired his jersey – Parker would imitate Dirk Nowitzki in this case. The German player received a substantial tribute at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, during Eurobasket. His jersey had also been removed.

Under the blue jersey, Parker had notably won Euro 2013, the only men’s title in French basketball.

