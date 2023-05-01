Home » “Too many mistakes against Juventus, it’s no coincidence” – breaking latest news
“Too many mistakes against Juventus, it’s no coincidence” – breaking latest news

Cuadrado against the referee: «The broken Var monitor? Before the penalty for Bologna there was a very clear foul, if the referee doesn’t go and look at it, he ruins all our work”

Juventus’ moment is very delicate. Fourth game in a row in the league without a win for the bianconeri, who drew 1-1 at Bologna on Sunday 30 April.

The disappointment is great and Cuadrado took care of raising his voice: «Certainly there is a bit of regret about the match, it was important for us to win. We created many chances but we weren’t lethal in the box. There is a bit of anger because at these levels the monitor cannot fail to work », he said in reference to what happened at Dall’Ara, with the two penalties – the one for the rossoblù scored by Orsolini and that of the bianconeri wrong by Milik — given directly by the referees to the Var from the Lissone Centre.

To then increase the dose and sink the blow: «Before there was a very clear foul, if you don’t go and look at it, he ruins all the work we do on the pitch: we fight to win, but this is difficult». And again: «It is no coincidence, there have been too many episodes with us. Let’s try to move forward, they make mistakes too, it’s football. We fight to the end.” Juventus are no longer able to win and once again have failed to overtake Lazio in the standings, remaining in third place.

But now he has to defend himself against the return of Inter, who seem to have found a new one: «Sometimes you prepare the matches and go under the same one, with our quality and the strength that the coach gives us we try to go and get the result in a difficult season . Our strength is always going against everything until the end. There are many games to go and we will have to give our best, we have the quality to get results in the games that are missing».

May 1, 2023 (change May 1, 2023 | 10:51 am)

